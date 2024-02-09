Geraci LLP Elevates Steven E. Ernest, Esq., to Partner, Reinforcing Commitment to Excellence in Legal Representation

Geraci LLP, the nation's foremost private lending law firm, proudly announces the promotion of Steven E. Ernest, Esq., to the esteemed position of Partner.

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Geraci LLP, the nation's foremost private lending law firm, proudly announces the promotion of Steven E. Ernest, Esq., to the esteemed position of Partner. In his elevated role, Mr. Ernest will spearhead efforts to bolster the firm's overall revenue and growth objectives while maintaining his pivotal role as the Head of the Litigation and Bankruptcy Department.

Quote from Steven E. Ernest, Esq.:

"This is a great firm. So impressive the way we focus on a particular client base and direct all our attention to making sure we can serve every facet of their business. I'm honored the firm thinks enough of me to allow my participation in its broader objectives. I look forward to maintaining our close client relationships and ensuring the litigation and bankruptcy department provides first rate results in all our cases."

Melissa Martorella, Partner and Head of the Banking and Finance Department, shares her thoughts on Steven's promotion:

"Steve brings unparalleled expertise to Geraci's legal team. His extensive experience as a trial attorney, coupled with his unwavering commitment to securing the best outcomes for clients, not only ensures robust representation but also enriches the entire litigation department. The Partnership eagerly anticipates witnessing Steve's continued growth as a Partner and the development of his dedicated team."

Anthony Geraci, Esq., CEO, and Partner expresses his enthusiasm:

"Steve has been an invaluable asset to Geraci, leading the litigation department with exceptional focus for the past two years. His promotion to Partner is a testament to the dedication, care, and determination he consistently brings to our clients and internal team. Congratulations to Steve on this well-deserved achievement. I am confident in his future leadership both within and outside the firm."

Geraci LLP is enthusiastic about embarking on this new chapter with Steven E. Ernest as a Partner, confident his leadership will continue to positively influence the firm's trajectory.

About Geraci LLP

Geraci LLP stands as the nation's preeminent law firm exclusively dedicated to the private/non-conventional lending sector. As the foremost legal resource for specialty lenders, asset-based lenders, private lenders, and non-bank institutions, Geraci LLP's legal departments encompass Banking & Finance, Corporate & Securities, and Litigation & Bankruptcy. The Geraci Conference Line supplements these services, providing networking and educational opportunities to the industry at large.

Media Contact

Lesley Boyd, Geraci LLP, 1 9493792600, l.boyd@geracillp.com, www.geracilawfirm.com

SOURCE Geraci LLP