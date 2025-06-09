Geraci LLP Rebrands as Fortra Law, Signaling a Bold New Chapter in Private Lending Legal Services

Geraci LLP has rebranded as Fortra Law, reflecting a renewed commitment to strategic legal counsel and fortified client protection in the private lending industry. The same trusted team remains in place, with a formal in-person brand debut set for Innovate this August.

IRVINE, Calif., June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Geraci LLP, a long-standing leader in the private lending legal space, is proud to announce its rebrand to Fortra Law, a name that more accurately reflects the firm's mission of delivering strategic legal solutions with impenetrable protection and smart, forward-thinking counsel.

This rebrand represents more than a name change—it marks a renewed commitment to the values that have made the firm a trusted partner in the private lending industry: expertise, integrity, and innovation. The name Fortra is inspired by the firm's foundational belief in fortified strategy—combining strength with intelligent legal guidance to protect and empower its clients.

"We chose the name Fortra to better align with who we are and what we stand for—relentless advocates, strategic thinkers, and dedicated partners in your business." said Nema Daghbandan, Partner at Fortra Law.

Anthony Geraci is leaving the law firm to focus on new endeavors. However, the firm remains the same dedicated team you've come to know and trust. We are fully committed and focused on serving your needs.

"Our team is composed of some of the most hard-working, kind, and principled professionals in the industry," continued Kevin Kim, Partner at Fortra Law. "We will continue to deliver the exceptional service, expertise, and results our clients expect."

As Fortra Law, the firm will continue to offer its full suite of legal services across lending transactions, fund formation, compliance, litigation, and more—all tailored to support the continued growth and evolution of the private lending space.

A Continued Commitment to Community and Connection

Fortra Law remains deeply committed to fostering community in private lending and will continue to host its signature industry events. The firm will officially debut the Fortra Law brand in person with a launch at Innovate this August, celebrating its evolution alongside industry partners, clients, and friends.

About Fortra Law

Fortra Law is a premier legal partner to the private lending industry, offering high-level legal counsel with a strategic edge. Known for its dedication, innovation, and deep industry knowledge, Fortra Law delivers unmatched legal solutions that help clients close with confidence and scale with security.

