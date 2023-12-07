Gerdau Selects Optilogic Cosmic Frog For Continuous Supply Chain Design

Gerdau will drive supply chain excellence, improve product delivery, and lower overall carbon footprint.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. and TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Supply chain design software innovator Optilogic today announced that Gerdau Long Steel North America (Gerdau) has chosen Optilogic as its provider for supply chain design solutions. Gerdau will use Optilogic's next-generation cloud-native technology, Cosmic Frog, to support its S&OP process, as well as to deploy intelligent continuous design to build a more flexible, resilient, yet performance-driven supply chain.

"We are excited to partner with Optilogic on solutions that will optimize our S&OP process, helping Gerdau better serve our customers from our network of mills," said Carl Ash, Vice President of S&OP at Gerdau Long Steel North America.

This solution will enable Gerdau's supply chain and business leaders to make better, faster, and smarter decisions to increase value creation through their operations and across the entire supply chain, delivering better service and higher value to its end customers. By leveraging Optilogic's state-of-the-art supply chain design technology, Gerdau will ultimately drive supply chain excellence, improve product delivery, and lower its overall carbon footprint.

"Optilogic is honored to have been selected by Gerdau as its strategic partner for continuous supply chain design, and overall supply chain excellence," said Optilogic Senior Vice President Oscar Torres. "Our relationship with Gerdau further demonstrates our commitment to solving complex supply chain problems with innovative solutions at a global scale."

The Optilogic Cosmic Frog supply chain design solution is 100% SaaS-based for easy access and collaboration and uses hyperscaling technology to allow hundreds of models and scenarios to run in parallel, including automated sensitivity analysis at the click of a button.

About Optilogic

Optilogic offers cloud-native supply chain network design solutions that enable businesses to evaluate trade-offs across financial performance, service levels, and systemic risk to design resilient supply chains even in the most dynamic, challenging environments. Its Cosmic Frog supply chain design solution tackles enterprise data at scale, runs models faster than ever, automatically converts legacy models, and requires no IT footprint. Cosmic Frog is the only supply chain design platform to combine optimization, simulation, and risk engines, and includes a risk rating on every scenario. Solutions include network design, intelligent greenfield analysis and site selection, M&A analysis, near-shoring/reshoring, CapEx planning, cost-to-serve, product flow, and many more. Stay in touch with Optilogic on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube and visit www.Optilogic.com.

About Gerdau

Gerdau Long Steel North America (GLN) manufactures merchant bar, structural steel, piling, special bar quality and rebar products for the agricultural, automotive, civil construction, distribution, energy, industrial, and mining markets. GLN is a wholly owned subsidiary of Gerdau S.A.

