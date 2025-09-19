Gerina Unveils New Single "Amor Del Bueno", a Feel-Good Anthem to Brighten Up Your Day

"I'm beyond excited to share 'Amor Del Bueno' with my fans!" said Gerina. "This song is all about spreading love and positivity, and I hope it brings a smile to everyone's face." Post this

With her fan base growing rapidly, Gerina is now preparing to take her music to the stage, performing live for the first time some of her hit Latin pop songs, including "Amor Del Bueno". Fans can expect an electrifying experience, with Gerina's powerful voice and charismatic stage presence sure to leave a lasting impression.

"Amor Del Bueno" is a testament to Gerina's exceptional songwriting skills and ability to craft melodies that stick in your head. The song's positive energy and uplifting message make it the perfect addition to any playlist, and its catchy rhythms are guaranteed to get you singing along.

With her Arrepentido Remix collaboration with Chico & The Gypsies still resonating with fans, Gerina is now set to take her music to new heights with "Amor Del Bueno". Don't miss out on this talented artist's next chapter - stay tuned for upcoming live performances and get ready to experience the infectious energy of Gerina's music!

Amor Del Bueno is now available worldwide through Mission Records across all major streaming platforms.

