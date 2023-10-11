German Doner Kebab Frisco Accelerates Flavor with NTE Sports in an Exciting Collaboration

Paul Mata, Owner at NTE Sports, "We are always looking for innovative ways to engage with our community. The Cars and Kebabs collaboration with GDK Frisco is a fantastic opportunity to do just that. It's a feast for the senses that combines the thrill of speed with the delight of gourmet cuisine." Tweet this

The event will take place at German Doner Kebab: 12025 E University Drive, Frisco, Texas, 75035 on October 14th at 12pm-2pm.

The event will be filled with lots of doner kebabs, giveaways with GDK vouchers, GDK merch & old school, exotic and high performing cars driving around, up for display.

Priscilla Sinanan, Sr. Marketing Manager at German Doner Kebab USA, expressed her excitement, stating, "We're absolutely thrilled to partner with NTE Sports for the Cars and Kebabs collaboration. This is a match made in heaven for anyone who appreciates the finer things in life - delicious food and stunning automobiles. We can't wait to welcome our guests to this unique dining experience."

Paul Mata, Owner at NTE Sports, added, "At NTE Sports, we are always looking for innovative ways to engage with our community. The Cars and Kebabs collaboration with German Doner Kebab Frisco is a fantastic opportunity to do just that. It's a feast for the senses that combines the thrill of speed with the delight of gourmet cuisine."

Don't miss out on this exciting partnership between German Doner Kebab Frisco and NTE Sports. Mark your calendars and get ready for a culinary and automotive adventure like no other.

NOTES TO EDITORS

German Doner Kebab's flagship restaurant will be based in 12025 E, Suite 100, University Drive, Frisco, Texas, 75035. Opening times will Sunday-Thursday 11am - 10am, and Fri-Sat 11am-11pm

About German Doner Kebab

German Doner Kebab (GDK) is one of the fastest-growing fast-casual brands thanks to its premium, quality-focused and innovative approach to traditional kebabs. More than that, GDK has become a lifestyle brand deeply entrenched in local music, fashion, and sports.

From its inception, GDK has spent years developing its products and recipes, creating its own unique blend of spices, innovative signature sauces, and distinctive 'Doner Kebab' waffle bread. Our gourmet kebabs are made using only the best, premium quality ingredients, sourced from the best suppliers – from our handmade bread from Dubai to our lean, succulent meats from the US and Canada, and freshest locally produced vegetables that are delivered and prepared daily.

Based in Glasgow, Scotland, the brand has grown rapidly to over 150 restaurants across the UK, continental Europe, and the Middle East, and is now rapidly expanding in the USA, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and Ireland.

German Doner Kebab is owned by the Hero Brands group.

