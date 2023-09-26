German Doner Kebab USA Takes on Dallas Forth Worth, Texas

"The USA offers a huge opportunity for GDK", adds Simon Wallis, CEO of German Doner Kebab. "and we are looking forward to bringing our game changing kebabs to the lovely people of Frisco as we continue to build the undisputed #1 kebab brand on the planet". Tweet this

Located at 12025 E, Suite 100, University Drive, Frisco, Texas, 75035 this GDK restaurant represents the brand's largest North American restaurant in terms of seating capacity & promises an unparalleled dining experience for locals and visitors alike. Boasting a contemporary ambiance and an inviting atmosphere, the space showcases the brand's commitment to providing a modern twist on traditional German and Turkish cuisine, while offering patrons a taste of the 'kebabs of the future.'

GDK is renowned for its unique approach to the doner kebab, a beloved street food across UK, Europe and the Middle East, elevating it to new heights with high-quality ingredients, expert craftsmanship, and innovative flavor combinations. The menu features a diverse selection of gourmet doner kebabs, made with freshly toasted waffle style bread, succulent, lean meats (all halal), slow roasted to perfection, fresh, crisp vegetables, and homemade signature sauces. The restaurant also offers vegetarian options, ensuring a delightful experience for all guests. GDK's food is freshly prepared to order in front of guests, using an open kitchen concept in all restaurants.

The GDK location in Frisco marks an exciting milestone for the brand as it expands its presence in the United States. With a commitment to excellence and an unwavering dedication to providing an exceptional dining experience, German Doner Kebab aims to become a beloved destination for Texans seeking bold and flavorful, elevated street food.

"Many Americans are familiar with gyro, shawarma and shish kebabs, however our 'doner kebabs' will be a new experience in both taste and format to most", said Nigel Belton, Managing Director of German Doner Kebab North America. "But judging from the success of our first US restaurant in American Dream, NJ, as well as the recent openings in Astoria, Sugar Land and 6th Ave, we know that Americans will love and embrace our gourmet doner kebabs."

GDK Frisco which is under the ownership of Southern Eateries is the brand's fifth US outlet following the 2021 launch of its restaurant at American Dream in East Rutherford, New Jersey followed by three 2023 openings in Astoria, Queens, Sugar Land, Texas and 6th Ave NYC.

NOTES TO EDITORS

German Doner Kebab's flagship restaurant will be based in 12025 E, Suite 100, University Drive, Frisco, Texas, 75035. Opening times will Sunday-Thursday 11am - 10am, and Fri-Sat 11am-11pm

About German Doner Kebab

German Doner Kebab (GDK) is one of the fastest-growing fast-casual brands thanks to its premium, quality-focused and innovative approach to traditional kebabs. More than that, GDK has become a lifestyle brand deeply entrenched in local music, fashion, and sports.

From its inception, GDK has spent years developing its products and recipes, creating its own unique blend of spices, innovative signature sauces, and distinctive 'Doner Kebab' waffle bread. Our gourmet kebabs are made using only the best, premium quality ingredients, sourced from the best suppliers – from our handmade bread from Dubai to our lean, succulent meats from the US and Canada, and freshest locally produced vegetables that are delivered and prepared daily.

Based in Glasgow, Scotland, the brand has grown rapidly to over 150 restaurants across the UK, continental Europe, and the Middle East, and is now rapidly expanding in the USA, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and Ireland.

For more information please visit: https://www.germandonerkebab.com and follow us on FB & IG @germandonerkebab and @gdkusa on TIk Tok.

German Doner Kebab is owned by the Hero Brands group.

Media Contact

