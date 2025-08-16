German Shepherds and their Gray Wolf cousins star in Florida author's new book, The Three Lines of Zaila; Available on BarnesandNoble.com

In his new illustrated children's book entitled The Three Lines of Zaila, author Andrew Bowen takes readers on a thrilling journey into the far distant past where he introduces them to the mythical Wolf Goddess Zaila, which the author contends is the true mother of all wolves and dogs.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- While many people believe that dogs evolved from Gray Wolves as far back as 40,000 years ago, no one really knows how that may have actually happened – until now.

In his new illustrated children's book entitled, The Three Lines of Zaila, author Andrew Bowen takes readers on a thrilling journey into the far distant past where he introduces them to the mythical Wolf Goddess Zaila, which the author contends is the true mother of all wolves and dogs.

"The Wolf Goddess Zaila descended to earth as a golden meteor and landed on a snowy mountaintop to survey her world below," Bowen writes. "And the tragedy that befell her offspring, Wolf Queen Lexa and Wolf Queen Lotus, is why we have wolves and dogs today – the two lines of Zaila – while the third line of Zaila is shrouded in mystery.

"The excitement begins on the first page with the tense encounter between Bella, the noble matriarch of a family of German Shepherds, and the proud female Gray Wolf pack leader Rain," declares Bowen. "The dramatic tension continues with heart-pounding suspense and action throughout the book, setting off a series of surprise events that change canine history forever."

Enjoy this peek into The Three Lines of Zaila by an enthusiastic reviewer:

A sacred lineage, a divided family, and a quest for unity.

In a world where the bloodlines of wolves and dogs trace back to an ancient, star-born goddess, The Three Lines of Zaila unfolds the tale of Kylo, a brave German Shepherd, and his quest to understand the true legacy of his family. When Kylo and his siblings meet a wolf pup named Sage, a fateful journey begins, one that will challenge loyalties, test family bonds, and confront the deep myths that bind their worlds.

Told through the eyes of both wolves and dogs, this mythic tale weaves adventure, heartache, and love into a poignant narrative about sacrifice and destiny.

Adapted from his screenplay, The Three Lines of Zaila is available in paperback and e-book versions on Amazon.com, Barnesandnoble.com, Walmart.com and locally in St. Petersburg on Tombolo Books.

Bowen is also the author of Anne's Forever Christmas Tree, also available on barnesandnoble.com. It is the heartwarming tale of a fir tree that is struck by a strange, soft blue bolt of lightning that gives her mysterious, magical powers who teams up with the family's Irish Setter to work wonders in the house. And when Christmas is over, the magic really happens!

