German Start-up AdjuCor Marks Milestone with Successful First-in-Human Implantations of reBEAT System

"AdjuCor is dedicated to advancing medical technology, and reaching this stage in our first-in-human clinical study represents a significant milestone in our commitment towards improving patient outcomes." Prof. Stephen Wildhirt, MD, CEO of AdjuCor GmbH Post this

"The reBEAT system stands out for its unique non-blood-contacting feature, the ability to support both ventricles, and its patient-specific design. Notably, it can be implanted within minutes on a beating heart by a heart team (comprising cardiologists, surgeons, and anesthesiologists) without sutures. Its avoidance of blood-contact eliminates potential complications such as strokes and bleeding, significantly enhancing patient care and quality of life," explained Prof. Wildhirt. He added, "Our company has worked closely with esteemed medical professionals and research teams, and has achieved remarkable progress in the field of mechanical circulatory support."

Professor Stephan Schueler, the UK Principal Investigator from Freeman Hospital, Newcastle upon Tyne, underscored the interdisciplinary potential of reBEAT and said, "The heart team and anesthesiologists involved in this trial have been very keen to learn more about how this pulsatile device physiologically enhance cardiac performance – not only to improve overall circulation, but also the potential beneficial effects on the heart itself. Notably, reBEAT's unique characteristic of not requiring anticoagulation is set to significantly reduce the risk of bleeding complications, making it a safer alternative for patients than incumbent technologies."

PD Dr. Bastian Schmack, the German Principal Investigator from Hannover Medical School, shared these positive views on the outcomes from the initial implantations of reBEAT and what it implies for future treatment, "simplicity and safety of the procedure holds a very high potential to significantly reduce patient recovery time. Shorter recovery periods will alleviate pressure on healthcare facilities and enhance the overall quality of care for patients, especially those requiring mechanical cardiac support."

Professor Arjang Ruhparwar, Chief of the Department of Cardiothoracic, Transplantation, and Vascular Surgery at Hannover Medical School, emphasized the groundbreaking nature of reBEAT noted, "the device's unique pulsatility and non-blood-contacting nature reduce the risk of thrombosis. This has potential implications for enhancing the patient's overall immune response, crucial for the success of treatments like heart transplantation."

The collaborative efforts with the AdjuCor team have spanned several years, leading to crucial insights into the functionality and effectiveness of the reBEAT device. Professor Ulrich Stock, Proctor of the study and affiliated with Harefield Hospital, London, expressed enthusiasm about the successful translation of developmental improvements into the clinical settings. He also highlighted the remarkable finding of the study's expert group of anesthesiologists, comprising Dr. Henning Pauli, PD Dr. Jan Karsten and Dr. Vikrant Pathania, regarding the ability to assess the device by echocardiography. Their expertise further emphasized the device's potential for revolutionizing cardiac care.

"AdjuCor is dedicated to advancing medical technology, and reaching this stage in our first-in-human clinical study represents a significant milestone in our commitment towards improving patient outcomes. Our team continues to collaborate with experts in the field, driving innovation and paving the way for a future where advanced cardiac care is accessible, efficient, and safe for all," noted Prof. Wildhirt.

26 million people world-wide suffer from heart failure. Unlike traditional treatments such as heart transplantation and mechanical blood pumps, the patented technology of AdjuCor's reBEAT represents a revolutionary advancement in treatment of advanced heart failure patients. Its unique feature lies in its ability to be swiftly implanted around the beating heart and to support the failing heart without the complications associated with blood-contact, such as strokes and bleeding. AdjuCor's innovative technology represents an entirely new chapter in the landscape of cardiac support care and aims to transform the lives of these patients world-wide.

About AdjuCor

AdjuCor GmbH is headquartered in Munich, Germany, and founded in 2012 by renowned cardiothoracic surgeon Prof. Stephen Wildhirt. AdjuCor's journey from research to clinical application has been supported by the European Commission including funding from the EIC, alongside German and private investors. With over €42 million in funding and a team of 30+ experts, the company is on the brink of revolutionizing heart failure treatment.

About EIC

The European Innovation Council (EIC) is Europe's flagship innovation program that provides funding and support for high-impact projects in the fields of technology and innovation. The EIC supports projects with the potential to create jobs, improve quality of life, and drive economic growth.

Media Contact

Dr. Hamman de Vaal, AdjuCor GmbH, 49 89262049600, [email protected], www.adjucor.com

SOURCE AdjuCor GmbH