German Veterinary Clinic Achieves Fear Free Certification: A First in the United Arab Emirates

GVC's achievement signifies a significant milestone in the UAE's veterinary sector and paves the way for more practices to embrace Fear Free principles in the region.

ABU DHABI, UAE and DENVER, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Abu Dhabi's German Veterinary Clinic (GVC) is proud to announce that it has become the first veterinary practice in the United Arab Emirates to achieve Fear Free Certified Veterinary Practice status. This remarkable accomplishment positions GVC at the forefront of veterinary care across the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific regions and underscores the UAE's leadership in adopting global best practices in animal care.

Founded in 2016 by renowned veterinarian Dr. Marty Becker, Fear Free is dedicated to preventing and alleviating fear, anxiety, and stress (FAS) in pets. This certification recognizes GVC's commitment to integrating Fear Free methodologies into every aspect of its operations, significantly enhancing patient care and outcomes. Fear Free's innovative approach has rapidly become a transformative force in veterinary practice worldwide, emphasizing the emotional wellbeing of pets alongside their physical health.

"We are thrilled to welcome German Veterinary Clinic as the first Fear Free Certified Veterinary Practice in the UAE," said Randy Valpy, CEO of Fear Free. "Their dedication to implementing Fear Free principles elevates the standard of care for pets in the region and their certification is a testament to their commitment to compassionate, stress-free veterinary care."

GVC's journey towards Fear Free certification began in 2018 when Dr. Katrin Jahn, the clinic's founder, embarked on a mission to transform the way veterinary care is delivered in the UAE. The clinic started by enrolling every team member in the Fear Free Veterinary Professionals Certification program, and through that learning made Fear Free practice an integral and standardized part of patient care.

"One of the most challenging aspects of veterinary medicine is moving beyond traditional methods and embracing innovative approaches that enhance both patient and caregiver experiences," said Dr. Katrin Jahn. "Continuous improvement is a core value at GVC, and adopting Fear Free practices has allowed us to better serve our patients and their families."

The comprehensive Fear Free Veterinary Practice Certification, introduced internationally in late 2023, requires a holistic approach that integrates the team, facilities, and methodologies to consistently deliver contextually appropriate, patient-specific Fear Free experiences.

"Achieving Fear Free Veterinary Practice Certification is a significant milestone that reflects a collective effort from the entire team at GVC," said Dr. Jennifer Merlo, Director of Veterinary Affairs at Fear Free. "This accomplishment highlights their dedication to improving the emotional welfare of their patients and demonstrates the profound impact of Fear Free principles on veterinary care."

Dr. Marty Becker, Founder of Fear Free, added, "Fear Free is revolutionizing the way we approach veterinary care by focusing on the emotional wellbeing of pets. German Veterinary Clinic's certification is a shining example of how veterinary practices can enhance the quality of care and strengthen the bond between pets and their owners through our proven methodologies."

The certification of GVC, led by Clinical Manager Nora Shackleford and supported by Companion Animal Trainer Ilse Fourie, marks the culmination of over five years of dedication to improving patient care. The clinic's team is now poised to set new standards in the UAE by providing consistently excellent, compassionate care that prioritizes the mental, emotional, and physical health of pets. "There is no greater joy as a veterinary professional than working within a team that prioritizes its patients' emotional welfare," said Nora Shackleford. "I am incredibly proud of our team's commitment to Fear Free principles and their relentless pursuit of excellence in veterinary care."

About German Veterinary Clinic

Founded in 2008 by Dr. Katrin Jahn, the German Veterinary Clinic is a leading veterinary practice in Abu Dhabi, dedicated to providing the highest standards of medical care for pets. The clinic offers a comprehensive range of services, including preventative care, diagnostics, surgery, and behavioral consultations, with a focus on enhancing the overall wellbeing of pets.

About Fear Free:

Founded by Dr. Marty Becker and developed by hundreds of experts in behavior, medicine, and handling, Fear Free is a global initiative that offers online and in-person education that empowers veterinary professionals, the pet professional community, animal shelter staff and volunteers, and pet owners to create low-stress environments for pets. Fear Free provides both professionals and pet lovers alike with the knowledge and tools to look after a pet's physical and emotional wellbeing thereby reducing fear, anxiety, and stress in animals during veterinary visits and other interactions, i.e. grooming, pet sitting, daycare and boarding visits.

Veterinary or pet professionals can learn more about becoming Fear Free Certified by visiting fearfree.com. Pet owners can visit fearfreehappyhomes.com to access free videos, articles, and more that will help improve the physical and emotional health of their pets right at home. Shelter, rescue, and animal welfare employees and volunteers can visit fearfreeshelters.com to enroll in the complimentary program.

Media Contacts:

For Fear Free:

Andru Valpy

Marketing & Communications Manager

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 (306) 226-9086

For German Veterinary Clinic:

Mike Kitchen

Business Manager

Email: [email protected]

Mobile: 0555629470

SOURCE Fear Free