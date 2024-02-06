Germany is Top Country Searching Miami Real Estate; Georgia Top State Searching

"No other major U.S. city has more international migration than Miami" Post this

About 137 countries searched for MiamiRealtors.com in December 2023. Germany accounted for 12.3% of all global searches on MiamiRealtors.com in December 2023.

Colombia has now finished in the top-two among the top countries searching Miami real estate in each of the last 22 months.

Top-10 Countries Searching MiamiRealtors.com in December 2023:

Country Share of International Searches

1. Germany 12.3%

2. Colombia 11.6%

3. Argentina 7.1%

4. Canada 6.3%

5. Spain 6.3%

6. Venezuela 6%

7. India 5.5%

8. United Kingdom 4.8%

9. Brazil 4%

10. Mexico 3.8%

All other countries 32.3%

Top Global Markets for South Florida Real Estate

Colombia purchased the most South Florida real estate among foreign countries in 2023, according to the 2023 Profile of International Home Buyers of MIAMI Association of REALTORS® (MIAMI) Members. Colombian buyers purchased 15% of all international purchases in South Florida. Argentina (14%), Brazil (7%), Venezuela (6%) and Canada (6%) rounded out the top 5, respectively. Access the report: https://bit.ly/2023MIAMIGlobalStudy

Florida is the top U.S. destination for foreign buyers (23% of all sales), according to NAR's 2023 Profile of International transactions in U.S. Residential Real Estate. Florida has been the No. 1 state for foreign home buyers for the last 15 years.

More than half of all international home sales (47%) in Florida are in Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, according to the 2023 Florida Realtors' annual Profile of International Residential Real Estate Activity in Florida.

One in five of all U.S. international home sales happen in Florida and one in two in Florida are in the Miami metro market. South Florida secures about 11% of all global home sales in the entire U.S. annually.

Miami remains a bargain for prime property ($1M and up) compared to other global cities, according to the 2023 Knight Frank Wealth Report. For $1M, homebuyers can purchase 64 square meters of prime property in Miami. That is almost four times more than Monaco (17 square meters), nearly two times more than New York (33) and London (34) and more than Paris, Sydney, Tokyo and more.

When looking at all price ranges, South Florida is also a bargain in comparison to other global cities and U.S. metros, according to the NAR 2023 International Study. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach's price per square meter is $3,170, far below at least 30 global cities and 13+ U.S. Metros including markets such as Hong Kong ($28,570), New York City ($17,191), San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($8,250), Madrid, Spain ($6,173), Los Angeles-Long Beach-Glendale, CA ($4,740) and Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($4,460).

Top-10 International Cities Searching MiamiRealtors.com in December 2023

1. Bogotá, Colombia

2. Frankfurt, Germany

3. Buenos Aires, Argentina

4. Cairo, Egypt

5. Sparta, Greece

6. Athens, Greece

7. Madrid, Spain

8. Paris

9. Havana, Cuba

10. Medellin, Colombia

Georgia No. 1 State Searching for Miami Real Estate

Georgia again registered the most domestic Miami real estate web searches in December 2023.

New York was the top state for out-of-state buyers in the South Florida area, according to the 2023 Profile of International Home Buyers of MIAMI Association of REALTORS® (MIAMI) Members. Access the report: https://bit.ly/2023MIAMIGlobalStudy

Top-10 U.S. States Searching MiamiRealtors.com in December 2023

1. Georgia

2. Virginia

3. Ohio

3. New York

4. Michigan

5. North Carolina

6. Indiana

7. Pennsylvania

8. California

9. South Carolina

10. Kansas

Top-10 U.S. Cities Searching MiamiRealtors.com in December 2023

1. Columbus, Ohio

2. San Antonio, TX

3. Dallas, TX

4. Lexington

5. Chicago

6. San Jose

7. Des Moines

8. Greenville

9. Georgetown

10. Huntington

