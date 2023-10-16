Germany Tops Global List of Most Miami Real Estate Searches; Georgia Top State Searching

"German homebuyers love Miami for all the reasons consumers from 54 countries buy Miami real estate each year --- it's our unparalleled lifestyle, diversity, beaches, shops, restaurants and other attractions." Tweet this

Germany also had two cities – Berlin and Frankfurt- finish among the top searching global cities. Germany overtook long-time Miami top searching country Colombia, which finished second in September 2023. Colombia has now finished No. 1 or No. 2 among the top list of countries searching Miami real estate in each of the last 19 months.

Germany accounted for 9.3% of all international searches on MiamiRealtors.com in September 2023, up from its percentage of searches in September 2022 (1.8%).

Top-10 Countries Searching MiamiRealtors.com in September 2023:

Country Share of International Searches

1. Germany 9.3%

2. Colombia 8.8%

3. Venezuela 6.4%

4. Argentina 5.1%

5. China 4.3%

6. New Zealand 4.2%

7. Spain 4.1%

8. Philippines 3.3%

9. Mexico 2.9%

10. Canada 2.9%

All other countries 48.7%

Top Global Markets for South Florida Real Estate

Argentina purchased the most South Florida real estate among foreign countries in 2022, according to the 2022 Profile of International Home Buyers of MIAMI Association of REALTORS® (MIAMI) Members. Argentina buyers purchased 16% of all international purchases in South Florida. Colombia (13%), Peru (8%), Canada (8%) and Venezuela (6% rounded out the top 5, respectively. Access the report: https://bit.ly/MIAMIGlobalStudy

Florida has finished as the top destination for international buyers for 15 consecutive years, according to the National Association of REALTORS® 2023 International Transactions in U.S. Residential Real Estate. Florida is the No. 1 destination for foreign buyers from Colombia, Canada and other countries, according to the study.

Miami remains a bargain for prime property ($1M and up) compared to other global cities, according to the 2023 Knight Frank Wealth Report. For $1M, homebuyers can purchase 64 square meters of prime property in Miami. That is almost four times more than Monaco (17 square meters), nearly two times more than New York (33) and London (34) and more than Paris, Sydney, Tokyo and more.

When looking at all price ranges, South Florida is also a bargain in comparison to other global cities and U.S. metros, according to the NAR 2023 International Study. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach's price per square meter is $3,170, far below at least 30 global cities and 13+ U.S. Metros including markets such as Hong Kong ($28,570), New York City ($17,191), San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($8,250), Madrid, Spain ($6,173), Los Angeles-Long Beach-Glendale, CA ($4,740) and Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($4,460).

Top-10 International Cities Searching MiamiRealtors.com in September 2023

1. Bogotá, Colombia

2. Berlin, Germany

3. Buenos Aires, Argentina

4. Cali, Colombia

5. Caracas, Venezuela

6. Medellín, Colombia

7. Barquisimeto, Venezuela

8. Frankfurt, Germany

9. Envigado, Colombia

10. Mexico City, Mexico

Georgia No. 1 State Searching for Miami Real Estate

Georgia registered the most domestic Miami real estate web searches in September 2023.

New York was the top state for out-of-state buyers in the South Florida area, according to the 2022 Profile of International Home Buyers of MIAMI Association of REALTORS® (MIAMI) Members. Access the report: https://bit.ly/MIAMIGlobalStudy

Top-10 U.S. States Searching MiamiRealtors.com in September 2023

1. Georgia

2. Virginia

3. Ohio

4. New York

5. North Carolina

6. Michigan

7. California

8. Indiana

9. Illinois

10. Texas

Top-10 U.S. Metros Searching MiamiRealtors.com in September 2023

1. Washington, D.C.

2. Chicago

3. Atlanta

4. New York

5. Columbus, OH

6. Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport News, VA

7. Los Angeles, CA

8. Greenville-Spartanburg-Asheville-Anderson

9. Charlotte, NC

10. Savannah, GA

About the MIAMI Association of Realtors®

The MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) was chartered by the National Association of Realtors in 1920 and is celebrating 103 years of service to Realtors, the buying and selling public, and the communities in South Florida. Comprised of six organizations: MIAMI RESIDENTIAL, MIAMI COMMERCIAL; BROWARD-MIAMI, a division of MIAMI Realtors; JTHS-MIAMI, a division of MIAMI Realtors in the Jupiter-Tequesta-Hobe Sound area; MIAMI YPN, our Young Professionals Network Council; and the award-winning MIAMI Global Council. MIAMI REALTORS represents nearly 60,000 total real estate professionals in all aspects of real estate sales, marketing, and brokerage. It is the largest local Realtor association in the U.S. and has official partnerships with 257 international organizations worldwide. MIAMI's official website is http://www.MiamiRealtors.com

Media Contact

Chris Umpierre, MIAMI Association of Realtors, 3054687047, [email protected], www.MiamiRealtors.com

SOURCE MIAMI Association of Realtors