Germany's Wehlener Sonnenuhr Recognized as One of the 10 Greatest Vineyards in the World

"Wehlener Sonnenuhr is the model for the elegance and refinement that defines Mosel Riesling," said Erni Loosen. "It has been known as an exceptional vineyard since Roman times, and has been the source of many treasured wines over the centuries." Post this

The steep, south-facing Wehlener Sonnenuhr vineyard is situated on the right bank of the Mosel river, at the heart of a continuous slope of vines that extends from Bernkastel to Zeltingen. Historically, this extraordinary stretch of vineyards was referred to as "the magic four miles." The very rocky soil is composed entirely of ancient blue Devonian slate, which provides excellent drainage and heat-absorbing capacity, which imparts unparalleled delicacy, raciness, and graceful longevity to the wines.

The vineyard takes its name from the Sonnenuhr (sundial) that was built into the slope by Erni Loosen's great-great uncle, Joducus Prüm, in 1842. This gift to the villagers of Wehlen also indicates that the site has perfect southern exposure, which is necessary for the sundial to function properly.

In the early 20th century, Erni's maternal great-grandfather, Zacharias Bergweiler-Prüm, was the largest landholder in Wehlener Sonnenuhr and one of the most highly regarded producers in the Middle Mosel, along with his Prüm relatives. Since 2018, Erni has been producing a limited range of Rieslings from very old, ungrafted vines in one of his great-grandfather's original parcels, bottled under the name Weingut Zach. Bergweiler-Prüm Erben. The wines are produced in the original cellars in Wehlen using historical viticultural and winemaking techniques. "These wines are a journey into the past, when German Rieslings had been the most highly prized wines in the world," says Loosen. The initial release of these limited-production wines will be offered this October, exclusively through La Place de Bordeaux.

The Loosen family has been growing Riesling and producing wine in the Mosel valley for over 200 years. Current owner, Ernst "Erni" Loosen, assumed ownership in 1988, embarking on a quest to greatly improve the quality and international reputation of the estate, the Mosel region, and Riesling in general. Today, Erni is one of the most iconic and influential winemakers in the world. The full range of Riesling styles is produced, following the traditions of both family lines: dry wines from the paternal Loosen side; Prädikat wines from the maternal branch (the Prüm family).

Wines produced from Wehlener Sonnenuhr

Dr. Loosen Wehlener Sonnenuhr Riesling Grosses Gewächs (GG) Alte Reben

Dr. Loosen Wehlener Sonnenuhr Riesling Grosses Gewächs Réserve (GGR), "Im Laychen"

Dr. Loosen Wehlener Sonnenuhr Riesling Kabinett

Dr. Loosen Wehlener Sonnenuhr Riesling Kabinett "Tradition"

Dr. Loosen Wehlener Sonnenuhr Riesling Spätlese

Dr. Loosen Wehlener Sonnenuhr Riesling Auslese

Dr. Loosen Wehlener Sonnenuhr Riesling Beerenauslese (when possible)

Dr. Loosen Wehlener Sonnenuhr Riesling Trockenbeerenauslese (when possible)

Zach. Bergweiler-Prüm Erben Wehlener Sonnenuhr Riesling GG

Zach. Bergweiler-Prüm Erben Wehlener Sonnenuhr Riesling Kabinett

Zach. Bergweiler-Prüm Erben Wehlener Sonnenuhr Riesling Auslese

