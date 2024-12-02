Gertex Group of Companies Broadens Packaging Solutions Portfolio with Acquisition of Pillar Tapes

Gertex Group of Companies has acquired Pillar Tapes, a leading supplier of adhesive and specialty tape products. Founded in 1959 by Irving Kirsh, Pillar Tapes is known for its high-quality adhesive solutions for industrial applications across North America. This acquisition strengthens Gertex's position as a comprehensive packaging solutions provider, expanding its expertise and product offerings.

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gertex Group of Companies is proud to announce the acquisition of Pillar Tapes, a leading supplier of adhesive products and specialty tapes. This strategic acquisition reinforces Gertex's commitment to delivering innovative and comprehensive packaging solutions that meet the diverse needs of customers across North America.

Founded in 1959 by Irving Kirsh, Pillar Tapes has earned a reputation for excellence in distributing high-quality adhesive tapes and sealing products for key North American verticals and industrial applications. By integrating Pillar Tapes into its operations, Gertex Group of Companies enhances its expertise in adhesive technologies, providing customers with an expanded portfolio of high-performance products and solutions.

"Having worked with Pillar Tapes for over 30 years, I've always admired their commitment to quality and customer service," said Paul Gertin, co-founder of Gertex Solutions. "It's truly exciting to officially bring their team into the Gertex Family."

"These acquisitions—Freepak, Impak Packaging Systems, and now Pillar Tapes—have been instrumental in our journey toward becoming a comprehensive packaging solutions provider. The addition of Pillar Tapes represents a significant step forward in our ability to meet the evolving needs of our customers and reinforces our vision of Raising the Bar on Your Packaging Performance."

Reflecting on this milestone, Laurie Kirsh, daughter of Pillar Tapes founder Irving Kirsh, shared her excitement:

"I am incredibly excited to join the Gertex family and look forward to the opportunities this partnership will bring for our customers and team. Pillar Tapes has always been a reflection of our family values. My father, Irving Kirsh, founded it 65 years ago, and I've been honored to build upon his vision with him. Joining Gertex, another family-run organization, reassures me that our commitment to quality and integrity will endure and grow stronger as part of the Gertex Group of Companies."

This acquisition highlights Gertex's commitment to growth and innovation, empowering the company to enhance its customers' packaging performance. Clients of both organizations will gain seamless access to an expanded portfolio of adhesive and packaging products, supported by Gertex's unparalleled expertise and dedication to delivering exceptional customer service.

About Gertex Group of Companies

Established in 1992 by brothers Brian, Michael, and Paul Gertin, Gertex is North America's leading provider of customized packaging materials, products, and services. We partner with packaging industry leaders to offer our customers innovative tailor-made solutions to help them reduce labour costs, improve efficiencies, and encourage packaging sustainability. With more than 100,000 square feet of warehouse space and our fleet of transport vehicles, our clients' packaging supplies are always in stock and on time. We are proud to provide excellent customer service, dependability, reliability, and just-in-time delivery to all our clients. For more information, please visit www.gertexsolutions.com.

