Gesture grabs growth funding from Decathlon Capital Partners

Ben Labra, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Gesture, said Gesture brings something new to the marketplace by combining the shopping, gifting, and delivery into one platform with a social media twist. "Not only can our users send their gift links through social media platforms, but they can send a selfie and personal message to the recipient through our platform," Labra said. "Then, they can check their G-feed for a fun update once the gift has been delivered. This feature makes gifting to people who live further from the user still personal and intimate."

Labra added, "This investment marks a new chapter in our journey, one that promises accelerated progress and enhanced value creation, including new experiences for our customers and shareholders."

Headquartered in New York City, Gesture will repay its investment from Decathlon Capital Partners through its future revenues. Gesture was not required to give up any control of the company, and no equity or ownership was exchanged for the growth capital.

Matt Hoffman, Vice President of Decathlon Capital Partners, said Decathlon is excited to watch Gesture continue to expand. "The innovative platform makes gifting easy and fun for its users," Hoffman said. "The personalization of each gift will help to make this platform a hit, and Decathlon is proud to be a part of Gesture's growth."

About Gesture

Gesture is an online platform that allows its users to shop, gift, and deliver in one go—without an address. Its A.I. technology helps users find appropriate gifts at the right price point for any occasion and, after the gift is selected, the user can then send the recipient a link where they can enter their address. Users can further personalize their gifts through the platform's social media-like features that allow them to send selfies and messages with each gift. Learn more at https://gesture.vip/.

About Decathlon Capital Partners

Decathlon Capital Partners provides growth capital for companies seeking alternatives to traditional equity investment. Through the use of highly customized revenue-based financing solutions, Decathlon provides long-term growth capital without the dilution, loss of control and operational overhead that often comes with equity-based funding. With offices in Palo Alto and Park City, Decathlon is the largest revenue-based funding investor in the U.S. and is active across a wide range of sectors. Learn more at http://www.decathloncapital.com.

Media Contact

Gesture Press, Gesture, 4352001051, [email protected], https://gesture.vip/

