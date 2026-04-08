Get a Handle on Low Back Pain Before Pickleball Season Heats Up

"Our goal is to help patients return to an active lifestyle safely and confidently, without using opioid medications — whether that's pickleball, golf, or simply moving through daily life without constant pain." Post this

Targeting the Source of Pain with Advanced Therapies

Twin Cities Pain Clinic is proud to offer a comprehensive, minimally invasive approach to managing chronic low back pain. Their practitioners are specialized experts in a comprehensive portfolio of drug-free, minimally invasive treatments that are designed to provide significant, long-lasting relief with minimal recovery time. A couple of the most innovative treatments that can have patients back on their feet in no time include:

ReActiv8® Multifidus Muscle Stimulation

For many patients, chronic low back pain is linked to dysfunction of the multifidus muscle, a key stabilizer of the spine that can lose its efficacy after injury or persistent pain. ReActiv8 is an implantable restorative neurostimulation therapy designed to reactivate this muscle over time.

Unlike temporary pain relief approaches, ReActiv8 works by actually rebuilding the muscle itself, helping the body regain stability and reduce pain naturally. Patients follow a simple at-home stimulation routine, supporting long-term improvement in function and mobility.

SI-BONE® Minimally Invasive SI Joint Fusion

Another often-overlooked source of chronic low back pain is the sacroiliac (SI) joint, the joint where the bottom of the spine meets the pelvis. For patients with confirmed SI joint dysfunction who have not found relief with conservative care, SI-BONE's minimally invasive SI joint fusion offers a proven solution.

This procedure stabilizes the SI joint using small implants that are placed into the joint via a minimally invasive approach, resulting in short recovery times and significant improvement in pain and function.

Personalized Care, Designed for Active Lives

At Twin Cities Pain Clinic, every patient receives an individualized evaluation to identify the true source of their pain and determine the most effective treatment plan. From image-guided diagnostics to cutting-edge interventional therapies, the clinic's focus is on precision care with long-term results.

"Pickleball season is a great motivator," Dr. Will notes. "But the real win is helping patients move better, hurt less, and feel confident in their bodies again—all year-round."

Take the First Step Before the Season Starts

If chronic low back pain is keeping you off the court or limiting your daily activities, now is the time to act. Twin Cities Pain Clinic invites patients to schedule a consultation and learn whether advanced interventional options like ReActiv8 or SI joint fusion may be right for them.

Availability

Minimally invasive pain care is available at all six Twin Cities Pain Clinic locations. They accept all major insurance plans, including Medicare and Medicaid, and have appointments available within 24 hours. Patients interested in learning more visit www.twincitiespainclinic.com/appointment or call (952) 841-2345 to schedule a consultation.

About Twin Cities Pain Clinic

Twin Cities Pain Clinic is a comprehensive pain management organization that has been helping patients achieve relief from chronic pain since 2003. As a leading authority in the field of chronic pain management, our organization is committed to providing every patient with a customized treatment plan consisting of the most advanced and effective interventional therapies to provide optimal outcomes. To learn more or schedule an appointment, go online to www.twincitiespainclinic.com or call (952) 841-2345.

Media Contact

Jeff Blanchard, Twin Cities Pain Clinic, 1 9522043556, [email protected], https://twincitiespainclinic.com/

SOURCE Twin Cities Pain Clinic