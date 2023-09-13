Get a Rebate Real Estate Group Launches Nationwide Rebate, Lower Listing Fee Platform

"Amid rising real estate costs, our first-to-market platform provides a comprehensive solution for buyers and sellers to save money with rebates and lower listing fees," said David J. Prouty, Associate Broker at Get a Rebate Real Estate Group. Tweet this

"Amid rising real estate costs, our first-to-market platform provides a comprehensive solution for buyers and sellers to save money with rebates and lower listing fees," said David J. Prouty, Associate Broker at Get a Rebate Real Estate Group.

Prouty has offered rebates to buyers and sellers for over 20 years. He adds that the platform streamlines the process of connecting buyers and sellers with local agents.

DOJ: Rebates Empower Local Agents, Benefit Buyers/Sellers

Getting a rebate significantly lowers the cost of buying or selling a home. In most markets, the seller or builder pays a commission to both the listing agent and the agent working with the buyer. A rebate is a portion of the real estate commission from this transaction.

The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) recommends the allowance of rebates in the real estate industry because it encourages healthy competition and economic efficiency. The DOJ finds that rebate bans and restrictions impact the capability and motivation of selling agents to lower their commission fees.

When rebates are allowed, selling agents can control the commission fee, enabling them to compete by offering lower rates. Thus, agents like Get a Rebate Real Estate Group offer an innovative option that promotes the DOJ's recommendations.

getarebate.com Platform

Get a Rebate Real Estate Group offers substantial benefits to buyers and sellers seeking lower listing fees and rebates with features that improve savings and efficiency. Buyers and sellers simply sign up and receive confirmation from agents in less than 24 hours, sometimes in minutes.

Get a Rebate Real Estate Group platform highlights include:

Buyers:

Buyers can access rebates in the 40 states that permit such incentives.

By working with Get a Rebate Real Estate Group, buyers can receive a rebate that ranges from 20 to 30 percent of the total commission, typically credited towards closing costs. The service is free with no obligation.

Sellers:

Through Get a Rebate Real Estate Group, sellers can secure a lower listing fee through rebates in all 50 states.

Sellers often receive a substantial 25 percent off on their portion of the listing fee. The service is free with no obligation.

Local Agents:

Get a Rebate Real Estate Group's database includes both residential and commercial agents. Most buyers and sellers get matched with a Keller Williams Realty agent from the platform's database.

Get a Rebate Real Estate Group also collaborates with agents from other brokerage brands, ensuring a comprehensive selection.

Restrictions may apply. Buyer rebates are subject to lender approval and guidelines; some builders/grant programs may ban, restrict and/or limit rebates. It is up to the buyer or seller to work with a lender or program in a state that permits rebates. Buyer rebates are currently allowed in 40 states. The actual rebate amount may vary based on the percentage paid by the listing brokerage involved in the transaction. Seller rebates are banned in some states. Instead, a lower listing fee may be applied so that there is no seller rebate/credit on the closing documents, only the lower listing fee. Real estate commissions are negotiable.

Get a Rebate Real Estate Group empowers buyers and sellers to seek out lower listing fees and rebates with features that improve savings and efficiency.

For more information about Get a Rebate Real Estate Group, visit getarebate.com today.

About Get a Rebate Real Estate Group: Get a Rebate Real Estate Group is a group of local real estate agents/Realtors® nationwide that agrees to give buyers and sellers a rebate (part of the commission) when they work with them. Get a Rebate Real Estate Group was founded by David J. Prouty, CRS, ePro, GRI, Realtor®, and Associate Broker at Keller Williams Realty Integrity Edina. To learn more about Get a Rebate Real Estate Group, please visit getarebate.com

