Get a Second Opinion Emerges from Stealth with AI-Powered Medication Analysis Platform

Addressing a Critical Healthcare Gap

According to the Mayo Clinic, nearly 70% of Americans take at least one prescription medication, with almost half taking two or more.[1] Research shows 76% of Americans leave doctors' appointments feeling confused, forcing 8 out of 10 to research recommendations online afterward.[2] While pharmaceutical companies spend $30 billion annually marketing their products,[3] nearly a third of Americans aren't filling their prescriptions due to high costs.[4]

Get a Second Opinion addresses this gap with two powerful tools:

Discovery Tool: Analyzes a single medication and/or condition against a unique profile, generating a comprehensive report with rankings, supporting data, and average monthly cost—often identifying more effective alternatives with fewer side effects at a lower cost.

Planner: Evaluates up to 10 medications treating up to 10 conditions simultaneously, identifying optimal treatment combinations while minimizing side effects and adverse interactions.

The Future of Healthcare: Beyond One-Size-Fits-All

Get a Second Opinion's proprietary AI Diagnostician engine analyzes age, sex, BMI, medications, pre-existing conditions, and price to deliver truly personalized recommendations. By cross-referencing each unique profile with FDA data, medical studies, warning labels, and clinical outcomes, the platform offers insights far beyond web searches or rushed doctor visits—empowering patients with comprehensive, yet concise insights traditional care can't provide. This personalized approach redefines how patients understand and engage with their treatment options.

"While many AI systems provide convincing but inaccurate answers, our proprietary technology achieves unprecedented accuracy through cross-referenced models that validate each decision," said Andrew Ossipov, CTO. "This precision is particularly crucial for medical research and analysis systems, like the diagnostician engine that powers Get a Second Opinion."

After a year of rigorous testing with patients and physicians, the technology has been so precise that the company offers a 100% accuracy guarantee.[5] The company emphasizes that its analyses should be viewed as supplemental research to facilitate informed conversations with healthcare providers, not as medical diagnoses.

About Get a Second Opinion Inc.

Get a Second Opinion was founded by two technology veterans who experienced firsthand the challenges of navigating the complex U.S. healthcare system. After discovering that thorough research often led to more effective treatments with fewer side effects and lower costs, they developed technology to help others achieve similar results. The company proudly develops all software in-house within the United States,[6] with data securely stored domestically.

For more information, visit https://www.getasecondopinion.ai/

Media Inquiries:

[email protected]

