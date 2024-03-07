Get Ahead of the Curve at Natural Products Expo West with 100% Pure Maple Syrup and Maple Sugar from Coombs Family Farms

"Our maple syrup and maple sugar can provide the natural and sustainable sweetness—and flavor—consumers want to experience in today's food and beverage applications, such as bakery, confectionery, and dairy products." Post this

Maple syrup is a sweet spot in today's marketplace, and the numbers prove it. The market is projected to have a 10% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2023–2030, according to Market IQ Hub's Maple Syrup Market: Challenges, Opportunities, and Growth Drivers and Major Market Players forecast.

The market research firm attributes this growth to a variety of factors, including:

Increasing consumer preference for natural and organic sweeteners

Rising global demand for healthier alternatives to artificial sweeteners

Expanding popularity of plant-based and vegan diets, along with awareness of the health benefits associated with maple syrup

Growing popularity of maple syrup as a versatile key ingredient in various food and beverage applications and as a flavor enhancer in the foodservice industry

Indeed, consumers are gravitating toward familiar sweeteners with names they can pronounce. Maple's familiarity has helped to drive its popularity, with 28% of consumers reporting using maple syrup in the last month, according to Mintel's U.S. 2022 Sugars and Alternative Sweeteners report. Beyond this wholesome sweetness, consumers are hungry for natural products. According to International Food Information Council's 2023 Food & Health Survey, 40% of consumers say that they regularly buy products labeled as 'natural.' Additionally, 44% say it is important for them to know that food they purchase was produced using farming technologies that seek to reduce the impact on natural resources.

"At Coombs Family Farms, eight generations of our family have provided certified organically sourced 100% pure maple syrup to retailers and manufacturers. Maple is one of the least processed sweeteners available, high in antioxidants and full of nutritious minerals. We have always believed in the goodness of nature and are committed to producing high-quality maple and protecting our forests," said Coombs. "We look forward to sharing how our products keep consumers coming back for more, and also help to support a healthier and more sustainable society, as we maintain environmentally friendly, socially responsible, and sustainable maple sugaring practices at our farms."

Attendees who visit NPEW booth #1934 can learn more about how Coombs Family Farms' high-quality maple syrup and maple sugar products are the ideal answer to current consumer demands. Always made with 100% pure maple syrup from New England and Canada, these naturally clean label, sustainable sweetening and flavor solutions are available in pure and organic options, with consistent flavor profiles and label claims with consumer appeal, including:

Natural

Organic

Sustainable

Gluten free

Non-GMO

Kosher

Vegan

Allergen free

The formulation experts at Bascom put their eight generations of maple expertise to work, helping brands select the right grade of 100% pure maple syrup or maple sugar to deliver the perfect balance of natural function and flavor. Their formulation expertise can shorten the learning curve, to help food and beverage manufacturers get new high-quality products out of R&D and onto retailers' shelves faster. Bascom Maple Farms and Coombs Family Farms products are available in all grades, with a variety of easy-to-use forms, sizes, and packaging — from glass bottles to drums and totes.

To learn more about Coombs Family Farms products and Bascom's portfolio of natural and organic maple syrup and maple sugar solutions, please stop by NPEW booth #1934 or visit https://www.maplesource.com.

About Bascom Maple Farms

Bascom Maple Farms is the trusted source and supplier of 100% pure maple syrup and maple sugar across the U.S and around the world. Established in New England in 1853, eight generation of the Bascom family have grown the farm beyond large maple groves to include commercial syrup production and packing facilities. This privately held, family-owned-and-operated business believes in the goodness of nature and offers customers unmatched maple farming expertise to help maximize all the goodness of high-quality, sustainably farmed maple syrup and sugar products at the consistency and capacity needed to serve food and beverage manufacturers, packers, distributors, and retailers worldwide.

