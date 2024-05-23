Get AI for CX Certified: Execs In The Know and COPC Inc. Announce Foundations in AI for CX Certification Program in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on October 16-18, 2024

"This certification program is designed to empower leaders to make informed decisions, implement effective strategies, and harness AI's potential to drive exceptional customer experience," said Susan McDaniel, Co-Founder and COO at Execs In The Know. Post this

"Our collaboration with COPC underscores our commitment to providing CX leaders with the knowledge and tools necessary to navigate the evolving landscape of AI in customer experience," said Susan McDaniel, Co-Founder and COO at Execs In The Know. "This certification program is designed to empower leaders to make informed decisions, implement effective strategies, and harness AI's potential to drive exceptional customer experience."

The Foundations in AI for CX Certification Program will feature 14 hours of immersive training conducted by COPC experts. Participants will gain insights into pivotal areas, including integrating AI into digital CX strategies, ethical considerations in conversational AI, optimizing knowledge management for traditional and Generative AI, ensuring quality in conversational AI responses, and methodologies for measuring, managing, and enhancing AI effectiveness. Moreover, the program will delve into CX technology sourcing, acquisition, and vendor management.

In addition to the 14 hours of training delivered by COPC and reserved time to collaborate with each other through exercises, solution providers will be on hand to visit with participants throughout the program.

"COPC is proud to join forces with Execs In The Know as training development partners for this valuable and timely program," says COPC Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Kyle Kennedy. For over 28 years, COPC has helped global organizations harness the power of technology, people, and processes to improve their customer support. We know firsthand how challenging and overwhelming it can be to navigate the rapidly changing landscape of AI, especially when considering its profound impact on the customer experience. We look forward to bringing this important program to senior CX leaders who are actively shaping the future of their organizations. Together, COPC and Execs In the Know will deliver insights and strategies that will pave the way for a seamless integration of AI technology and tools, ensuring exceptional customer experiences and organizational success."

Upon successful completion of this program, participants will receive a formal certification. More importantly, they will acquire the expertise and actionable knowledge necessary to position themselves and their organizations at the forefront of the AI revolution within CX.

Execs In The Know and COPC are thrilled to provide senior CX leaders with this invaluable opportunity to delve deeply into AI-driven capabilities. The program is tailored for executives responsible for developing, implementing, and influencing CX technology decisions. It aims to empower them with the knowledge and insights necessary for success in an AI-infused CX landscape.

To learn more and enroll in the 2.5-day Foundations in AI for CX Certification Program and gain a competitive edge in AI for CX, visit: https://execsintheknow.com/events/certification-program-foundationsinaiforcx-october-2024/

About Execs In The Know

Execs In The Know brings together customer experience (CX) leaders from across industries in an effort to advance the conversation and set a new agenda for delivering amazing experiences for consumers. As a global community of the brightest minds in CX, Execs In The Know provides opportunities to learn, share, network, and engage to innovate. Operating under the motto, "Leaders Learning From Leaders," Execs In The Know facilitates many opportunities for community engagement, such as its bi-annual national Customer Response Summit and private, online community, Know It All "KIA." There are also exclusive, laser-focused engagements like industry briefings and executive roundtables. Execs In The Know also guides and informs the industry with a rich tapestry of CX-related content that includes CX Insight magazine, industry research, webinars, blogs, and much more. To learn more about Execs In The Know, visit https://execsintheknow.com.

About COPC

COPC Inc. provides consulting, training, certification, benchmarking and research for operations supporting the customer experience. The company created the COPC Standards, a collection of performance management systems for customer experience operations, contact centers, vendor management and procurement.

Founded in 1996, COPC Inc. began by helping call centers improve their performance. Today, the company is an innovative global leader that empowers organizations to optimize operations to deliver a superior service journey. COPC Inc. headquarters are in Winter Park, FL, U.S., with operations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, Latin America, India and Japan.

www.copc.com

Media Contact

Gina Morkel, Execs In The Know, 1 480-721-8391, [email protected], https://execsintheknow.com/

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Execs In The Know