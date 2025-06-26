Get certified, get connected! Apply for VIA Chicago 2025 and unlock access to Vinitaly.USA & wine2wine Vinitaly Business Forum - Chicago Edition

The VIA course coincides with Vinitaly.USA and wine2wine Vinitaly Business Forum - Chicago Edition, both taking place at Navy Pier the same days, offering a unique opportunity to network with Italian wine producers, importers and buyers during this two-day showcase of the best of Italian wine. Post this

Sarah Heller MW, VIA Faculty member, commented on the 2024 edition: "We were absolutely delighted to bring the Vinitaly International Academy to Chicago alongside Vinitaly.USA. It was inspiring to welcome students not only from across the United States but also from overseas. The caliber of participants was exceptional, and the success rate was one of the highest we've seen in years of running the course—possibly even unprecedented."

The VIA course coincides with Vinitaly.USA and wine2wine Vinitaly Business Forum - Chicago Edition, both taking place at Navy Pier the same days, offering a unique opportunity for participants to network with Italian wine producers, importers and buyers during this two-day showcase of the best of Italian wine.

For the first time in its ten-year history, the wine Business Forum leaves its home in Verona to bring its expertise directly to the U.S. market, at a critical time for the global wine industry, fostering collaboration and strategic dialogue in a pivotal setting.

About Vinitaly International Academy (VIA)

Founded in 2014 by Stevie Kim, VIA's mission is to train a new generation of highly qualified Italian Wine Ambassadors and Experts around the world. With a curriculum rooted in scientific rigor and cultural depth, the Academy has certified 458 Italian Wine Ambassadors, of which 22 are also Italian Wine Experts, creating a global network of educators, communicators and advocates for Italian wine.

VIA's unique educational approach combines academic excellence with hands-on tasting, regional storytelling and a focus on Italy's native grape varieties, offering a comprehensive and immersive learning experience unlike any other. This holistic method is more relevant than ever, at a time when global wine consumption is facing a downturn. To connect with new audiences and revitalize interest in Italian wine, we must go beyond technical knowledge and embrace storytelling, cultural context and emotional engagement - all pillars of the VIA philosophy.

About Navy Pier

One of Chicago's most beloved landmarks, Navy Pier is more than a scenic destination on Lake Michigan. It's a cultural and culinary hub that draws millions of visitors each year, with panoramic skyline views, dining, entertainment and event spaces, it's an inspiring backdrop for learning, tasting and celebrating Italian wine.

Applications for VIA Chicago 2025 are open to wine professionals and advanced students worldwide. Spaces are limited. Apply now! https://www.vinitaly.com/en/academy/vinitaly-international-academy/courses/via-chicago-2025/

About: Vinitaly International Academy (VIA) aims to be the gold standard of Italian wine education. It offers a complete educational path with standardized courses that will teach professionals and educators to master the diversity of Italian wine in a rigorous, organized manner. VIA's main objective is to foster a global network of highly qualified professionals such as Italian Wine Ambassadors and Italian Wine Experts: in turn, they will support and promote Italian wine throughout the world. VIA was founded by Stevie Kim, Managing Partner of Vinitaly. The new VIA ecosystem avails of the guidance of Italian trade associations Federdoc, Federvini, Vignaioli Indipendenti FIVI, and Unione Italiana Vini as members of the Institutional Advisory Board. Italian vine genetics scholar, Prof. Attilio Scienza, oversees VIA's scientific and educational direction as the Chief Scientist. VIA Faculty Sarah Heller MW teaches the flagship Italian Wine Ambassador course. To date, there are 458 Certified Italian Wine Ambassadors of which 22 are also Italian Wine Experts.

