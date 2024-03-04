Get Glowing with a Single Swipe with the New PÜR Beauty Spring 2024 Collection Featuring Multitasking Eye and Face Color Products for Effortless Everyday Beauty

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of our latest multitasking color collection, Effortless Everyday Beauty. This innovative line is designed to meet the diverse needs of our customers, offering hues that enhance their natural beauty, that can effortlessly transition from day to night." Post this

The first product featured in this highly anticipated launch is On Point Tint Creamy Eyeshadow & Primer with Peptides. This age-defying, serum-infused eye treatment can be worn on its own for a natural look or can be layered under any eyeshadow for long-lasting wear with zero moving or creasing. Infused with Vitamin E, Ceramide, and Peptide, On Point Tint helps smooth the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles with a buildable cream-to-powder shimmering formula and is available in the following shades:

Suede (Golden Taupe)

Silk (Metallic Copper)

Cashmere (Ballet Pink)

Satin (Cool Mauve)

Along with On Point Tint, the Spring 2024 Collection also includes Silky Tint Creamy Multitasking Stick with Peptides. This lightweight, 2-in-1 multitasking stick helps give cheeks and lips a complexion-boosting, monochromatic pop of color with a sheer, buildable and blendable formula. Infused with conditioning Shea and Mango Butters, along with Sodium Hyaluronate and Peptides, Silky Tint helps boost hydration and smooth the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles as it gives skin a natural-looking flush and is available in the following shades:

You Go Pearl ( Pearly Champagne )

) Berry Best (Deep Berry)

Coral Cosmo (Bright Coral)

Bronze Babe (Bronzer)

These multitasking color products can be used together to streamline makeup routines with conscious eye and cheek picks for effortless, everyday beauty. As always, all PÜR products included in the 2024 Spring Collection are cruelty-free. To shop for the new Effortless Everyday Beauty collection, or other award-winning skincare and beauty products, visit purcosmetics.com or shop in-store and online at ulta.com beginning March 3rd, 2024.

About PÜR Beauty™

Dedicated to our Beauty, PÜR and Simple philosophy, PÜR has redefined clean beauty since 2002 with one mission in mind—to offer PÜR Beauties good-for-your skin products that deliver both immediate and long-term results. Motivated by the concept of multitasking, mineral-based beauty solutions, the line has expanded into a full spectrum product mix of efficacious complexion and color makeup products and transformative skincare solutions. While our proprietary technology may be complex, our method is PÜR and simple! We believe that the ultimate luxury is indulging in high-performance complexion and color products that align with your lifestyle. Breathe easy knowing that we formulate cruelty-free products that never contain parabens, gluten, talc, petrolatum, mineral oil and SLS. At PÜR, we've done the beauty, skin-ingredient research to create makeup, makeup brushes, cosmetic tools and skincare products that are never tested on animals and always cruelty free.

