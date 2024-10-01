Get in the Swing of Back-to-School Season with All Access with Andy Garcia

This year, countless schools across the nation continue exploring hybrid teaching methods and implementing new technologies to expand learning possibilities and create new ways to keep kids safe on and offline. Post this

The world post-COVID is certainly different from years prior. Numerous industries adopted new processes and tech to navigate the new way of living. During the pandemic, online learning surged. The trend continues with many educational institutions offering online curricula or a hybrid method where students engage with learning in the classroom and at home, using technologies like digital whiteboards, videoconferencing, and gamification features. Schools are harnessing these emerging technologies to not only increase participation but also to keep students safe from potential harm.

Advances in education are one of several categories All Access with Andy Garcia covers in its short-form educational segments.

All Access is hosted by Andy Garcia, the actor and director known throughout Hollywood for his notorious roles in movies like "Father of the Bride" (2022). All Access with Andy Garcia is aired on Public Television stations, highlighting different industries and topics from around the world.

