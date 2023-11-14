Get into the Holiday Spirit at Capital Hilton this Winter with a Themed Suite, Seasonal Offerings, and Opportunities to Give Back to the Community

"The holiday season is a special time of year in Washington DC with festive lights, decorated neighborhoods and historic landmarks, it's magical. We have created holiday festivities for all to enjoy and relish in the spirit of the holidays." - Paolo Pedrazzini, general manager, Capital Hilton Post this

Food and Beverage Programming

In The Statler Lounge, guests can enjoy drink specials through the holiday season: Buttered Bourbon Martini, with Bulleit bourbon, house-made popcorn cordial, butterscotch, and cream; Be Merry Cosmopolitan, with Belvedere vodka, cranberry juice, Cointreau, and lime juice; and Möet & Chandon Imperial Brut for $32/glass, $150/bottle. Mini Yule Logs and decorative holiday cookies will be available through the holiday season.

Stay in a Themed Suite This Winter

For Nutcracker enthusiasts, the hotel is offering a remarkable, newly-renovated holiday suite, decorated top-to-bottom with Nutcrackers, Christmas trees, and holiday cheer to enjoy the annual performance of The Nutcracker at the Warner Theatre. As part of the hotel's partnership with The Washington Ballet, guests who book this suite will receive a code to purchase discounted box seat tickets for a performance date of their choosing. The Nutcracker performance will run December 2nd-30th at the Warner Theatre, located less than a mile away at 513 13th St NW. The themed suite is available as an upgrade to purchase prior to check in for an additional $300 and is subject to availability.

Holiday Family Fun Activities in the Lobby

Guests are invited to go on their own scavenger hunt around the lobby level to find 12 carefully hidden Nutcracker dolls. Those who successfully find and take a photo of all 12 Nutcrackers can show the front desk to collect a special holiday prize to be redeemed in the Statler Lounge.

Holiday Light Guides are available at the front desk, complete with the top destinations around town to enjoy vibrant Christmas trees, holiday light displays, winter markets, and more.

Younger guests can make a visit to the Letters to The North Pole station, located near the front desk, to craft a letter to share holiday cheer and wishes. Each letter is dropped into a special mailbox that will be delivered right to the North Pole!

Giving Back with Miriam's Kitchen

This holiday season, Capital Hilton has partnered with Miriam's Kitchen, an organization in Washington, DC that helps to end chronic homelessness. Guests can get involved by donating money to Capital Hilton's fundraising page or by virtually donating in-kind goods from their community wishlist.

Special Guest Packages

Two additional packages the hotel is offering this season: The 80th Anniversary Package, which includes an $80 Food & Beverage credit and a bottle of wine or sparkling cider, or the Park & Stay Package, which includes parking for one vehicle per room booked. Rates for the 80th Anniversary Package start at $259 + tax, and rates for the Park & Stay Package start at $269 + tax.

Capital Hilton is located at 1001 16th Street NW, Washington, DC 20036. For reservations, guests can visit capitalhilton.com or call +1 (202) 393-1000.

Read more about Hilton Hotels & Resorts at stories.hilton.com.

###

About Capital Hilton

Opened in 1943 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Capital Hilton has a proud tradition of welcoming the world's travelers to Washington, DC for 80 years. The Capital Hilton has had the honor of hosting presidents, dignitaries, and countless notable leaders alike and is a Historic Hotels of America member hotel. Located two blocks from the White House and National Mall, the hotel is central to top attractions, shopping, dining, museums and historic sites. Visit capitalhilton.com for more information, and connect with Capital Hilton on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Hilton Hotels & Resorts

For over a century, Hilton Hotels & Resorts has set the benchmark for hospitality around the world, providing new product innovations and services to meet guests' evolving needs. With more than 600 hotels across six continents, Hilton Hotels & Resorts properties are located in the world's most sought-after destinations for guests who know that where they stay matters. Experience a positive stay at Hilton Hotels & Resorts by booking at hiltonhotels.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Hilton Hotels & Resorts at stories.hilton.com/hhr, and follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Hilton‥

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a‥portfolio‥of 22 world-class brands comprising nearly‥7,400‥properties and‥more than 1.1‥million rooms, in 124 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, earned a top spot on Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For list and been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for six consecutive years. Hilton has introduced several industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 173 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit‥stories.hilton.com‥for more information, and connect with Hilton on‥Facebook, Twitter,LinkedIn,‥Instagram‥and‥YouTube.

Media Contact

Megan Guerra, Capital Hilton, 2027870156, [email protected], capitalhilton.com

Twitter

SOURCE Capital Hilton