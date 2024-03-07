Get Mobile with MobileDemand at MODEX 2024: Unveiling Cutting-Edge Solutions for Efficient Operations

MobileDemand, a provider of rugged tablets, cases, and all-in-one mobile computing solutions for enterprise productivity, announced today it will be unveiling revolutionary products designed to make workflows smoother, faster and more precise than ever before at MODEX 2024 in Atlanta, March 11-14. Post this

At MODEX 2024, MobileDemand will also be speaking in a seminar, entitled "The Future of Dimensioning is Here: Discover How AI-Powered Mobile Dimensioning Boosts Operational Productivity by Enabling Dimensioning Anywhere." The seminar will highlight their revolutionary AI-Powered xDIM Software. xDIM is a modern multi-method mobile dimensioning system that quickly and accurately captures dimensions of boxes, irregular items, and pallets, anywhere in the warehouse. Join MobileDemand's Matt Miller (CTO & President) and Don Fields (Director of Business Development) with Intel RealSense's Joel Hagberg (Head or Product Management & Marketing at Intel Corporation) on Tuesday, March 12th at 1:30 PM, in Theater I.

MobileDemand also announces their giveaway of their latest xTablet Flex 12B, a rugged Windows tablet delivering unparalleled flexibility. A laptop tablet combo, the detachable keyboard pairs with the large 12.6-inch screen for enhanced data entry in the office, the field, or on the road. Schedule a meeting during the show and receive five more entries.

MobileDemand is all about mobility. From their rugged tablets, rugged cases, forklift mounting solutions, mobile dimensioning, weighing, and more exemplify just how mobile your company can be. Join them at MODEX 2024 and discover the future of efficient operations.

About MobileDemand

MobileDemand is a technology leader in rugged tablets and mobile computing solutions, committed to bringing more functionality and capabilities to the mobile workforce. Specializing in the design of integrated productivity tools for barcode scanning, point-of-sale, magnetic stripe reading, PIN pad entry, 3D and thermal imaging, dimension measurement, and mounting hardware for myriad on-the-go applications, the company is driving the future of mobile productivity. MIL-STD-810G certified, rugged protection features of cases and accessories empower organizations to get more done in the field with rugged tablets that withstand drops, dust, water, humidity, and adverse conditions where unprotected electronics fail. Since 2003, the Iowa, USA-based company has grown to serve more than 40 countries. To learn more, visit mobiledemand.com.

Media Contact

Emma Sherlock, MobileDemand, 3193634121, [email protected], https://www.mobiledemand.com/

Twitter LinkedIn

SOURCE MobileDemand