Get Nails That Shimmer and Shine with butter LONDON's New Frosted Donut Spring 2024 Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer Collection Featuring Two New Iridescent Shades

"After seeing the popularity of glazed nails this past year, we knew we had to add to this sparkling trend," says Holly Burford, Brand Manager of butter LONDON.

The first shade featured in the cheeky Frosted Donut Collection is Sassy Lassie, an iridescent chrome shimmer that adds the perfect hint of shine for posh yet playful nails. This sheer pearl polish can be worn alone for a subtle shimmer or layered over any manicure. The second shade included in this lovely Spring collection is Sweetiekins, a classic light pink hue that is always on trend with a glamorous shimmery finish for a splendid manicure that sparkles. Both shades add the perfect hint of colour that glistens for the ultimate Frosted Donut nail looks.

Both shades in the Frosted Donut Collection feature our Patent Shine 10X good-for-your-nails formula that is proven to promote brighter, stronger, healthier-looking nails. The patented Shock Resisting Polymer Technology delivers a gel-like finish and undeniable shine with up to 10 days of wear. Formulated with Diamond Powder, UV Absorbers, and Bamboo Extract, these nail lacquer hues promote a brighter, stronger, healthier-looking appearance.

All butter LONDON Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer hues are gluten-free, paraben-free, and always cruelty-free. The 10-Free formula does not contain Formaldehyde, Formaldehyde Resin, DBP, Toluen, Camphor, Ethyl Tosylamide, Xylene, or TPHP for Feel Good Beauty® you can trust!

To learn more about the decadent Frosted Donut Spring 2024 Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer Collection and other bestselling beauty and nail products, visit butterlondon.com

About butter LONDON

Founded in 2005 by a British entrepreneur and London's premier fashion manicurist, butter LONDON™ catapulted into the runway world bringing a refreshingly hip and better-for-you fashion sense to nail care. The trailblazing luxury approach—fueled with a skincare-inspired ingredient philosophy—quickly made butter LONDON a world-renowned, high-fashion 3-Free nail care brand. Today, we create fun, imaginative, good-for-you makeup, body, and nail care products using the same ingenious Crafted with Skincare™ approach to formulations. Our nail collection is 10-Free and our clean makeup collection is always free of parabens, mineral oil, petrolatum, sodium lauryl sulfate, phthalates, BHA, and triclosan. We believe beauty should leave you feeling happy and looking polished. butter LONDON is Feel Good Beauty® you can trust.

