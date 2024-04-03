Get New 2023 ezW2Correction Software From Halfpricesoft.com For Importing Form Data Electronically

Get the latest advanced version of 2023 ezW2Correction software for $79.00 for unlimited form processing and data import feature for years 2014-2023. Halfpricesoft.com Download and test drive for 30 days at halfpricesoft.com.
ALLENTOWN, Pa., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Developers for Halfpricesoft.com proudly offer an import feature in the new 2023 ezW2Correction software which allows W2 data to be uploaded to W-2c form for years 2014-2023. This saves time and increases accuracy for new and seasoned clients. As an additional bonus, ezW2Correction software prints W-2C (copy 1, 2, A, B, C and D) and W-3C on white copy paper and is SSA-approved. This will allow customers to save money on expensive preprinted forms. See link below on how to import and export data in the advanced version of ezW2Correction software:
https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software/W2c_software_faqs.asp#IMPORT
"New 2023 advanced version of ezW2Correction software offers two options to import data easily, per customer requests." Said Halfpricesoft.com Founder, Dr. GeezW2Correction software starts at $49.00 for a print and mail version( single installation). The data import version starts at $79.00. The application supports W2C and W3C for 2014 to 2023 for one flat rate. ezW2Correction software offers simple and secure W2C and W3C preparation and printing.
Halfpricesoft.com offers a no cost 30 day trial for potential customers wanting to try ezW2Correction software. Customers simply go online to https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software.asp and download the software. All features are fully functional in the trial version, but print-outs include a watermark until a license key is purchased and entered.
EzW2Correction Software -- Affordable quality software with easy to use features that include:
- Prints forms on plain paper using standard laser printer
- Prints forms using IRS-approved substitute form layout
- Eliminates need for expensive pre-printed W-2c and W-3c forms
- Prints forms to PDF (portable document format) file for electronic distribution to employees via e-mail or web download
- Go green by printing recipient copies into PDF format files
- Intuitive, easy-to-use interface
- Point-and-click simplicity
- No accounting background required
- No extensive computer experience required
All printed and electronic forms output from ezW2Correction meet IRS compatibility requirements.
To start a no cost or obligation test drive for up to 30 days with ezW2Correction software, visit
https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software.asp
About halfpricesoft.com
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of businesses, accountants and HR staff and will help business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business task management.
Media Contact
T. Bernard, halfpricesoft.com, 502-259-0936, [email protected], halfpricesoft.com
SOURCE halfpricesoft.com
