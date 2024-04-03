Get New 2023 ezW2Correction Software From Halfpricesoft.com For Importing Form Data Electronically

New 2023 advanced version of ezW2Correction software offers two options to import data easily, per customer requests. Post this

Halfpricesoft.com offers a no cost 30 day trial for potential customers wanting to try ezW2Correction software. Customers simply go online to https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software.asp and download the software. All features are fully functional in the trial version, but print-outs include a watermark until a license key is purchased and entered.

EzW2Correction Software -- Affordable quality software with easy to use features that include:

Prints forms on plain paper using standard laser printer

Prints forms using IRS-approved substitute form layout

Eliminates need for expensive pre-printed W-2c and W-3c forms

Prints forms to PDF (portable document format) file for electronic distribution to employees via e-mail or web download

Go green by printing recipient copies into PDF format files

Intuitive, easy-to-use interface

Point-and-click simplicity

No accounting background required

No extensive computer experience required

All printed and electronic forms output from ezW2Correction meet IRS compatibility requirements.

To start a no cost or obligation test drive for up to 30 days with ezW2Correction software, visit

https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software.asp

About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software.

