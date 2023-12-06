Get out, Arizona: Native Campervans Launches in Phoenix

We're passionate about travel and discovery and we believed others were craving that element of connection with the open road. Post this

Native travelers can choose from three models of campervans: The Biggie, The Squad and The Smalls. While the campervans differentiate themselves by size, features and how many people they can lodge, all three are stunning, versatile and include a fully equipped kitchen, comfortable bedding and ample amount of storage spaces. Each van is designed to accommodate the duration of every desired adventure, whether it be three nights or three weeks. Additional features for each rental include 100 free miles per night, camp chairs and a table, and roadside assistance.

Since its launch in 2015, Native Campervans, like its industry, has grown exponentially. The company services thousands of trips yearly, with no plans of slowing down. Phoenix is the fourth major tourism market the company has expanded to, with locations in Las Vegas, Salt Lake City and Denver.

"There's been a huge shift in consumers looking to spend their time and money on experiences rather than stuff," said Dillon Hanson, Co-Founder of Native Campervans. "This movement undeniably has had an incredible impact on our growth. We started Native Campervans because we're passionate about travel and discovery and we believed others were craving that element of connection with the open road. Our vans are a launching pad for people to create their own adventures, and we'll continue to lead the way on these experiences."

Unique to Arizona, Native travelers can take their van life journey out-of-state. Not only is Arizona flourishing with scenery-rich places to visit but it's positioned within close proximity to many highly desirable landmarks in bordering states. With no flight schedules or hotel check in times, the opportunities are truly limitless.

"Arizona is such a dynamic place with so many different landscapes and outdoor recreation that it really was a natural fit for us to launch here in Phoenix," added Hansen. "The beauty of van life is that you can personalize your road trip exactly how you want. What better place to do that than Arizona, a state that offers something for everyone."

Rental costs are determined by availability and demand, van size, trip duration and seasonality. For information on how to book your next great American road trip, visit nativecampervans.com.

Media Contact

Alexa Ablondi, Native Campervans, 1 4805103696, [email protected], www.nativecampervans.com

SOURCE Native Campervans