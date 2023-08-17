Get Ready For a New Retail Experience at Brickell City Centre with The World-Renowned Artist Romero Britto

Romero Britto, the most collected and licensed artist in history, founded the global brand BRITTO® with the mission to inspire happiness and is now debuting a new concept in retail at Brickell City Centre and Aventura Mall including a combination of fine art, collectibles and lifestyle products designed by himself.
MIAMI, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Romero Britto, the world's most collected and licensed artist, founded the global brand BRITTO® with the intention to share his art beyond collectors' and museums' walls, and to inspire happiness with vivid color palettes, iconic imagery, and fun-filled scenes now through a different canvas, lifestyle products. "I am excited to bring my art to a larger audience in amazing communities throughout the U.S. and the world," said Romero Britto.
The brand is debuting a new concept in retail and shopping experience at Brickell City Centre this week and will unveil another one on September 2nd at Aventura Mall. "We are proud to announce the opening of our new chain of BRITTO® retail stores and franchises around the world. It is our plan to expand to more than 180 locations in USA and over 2,000 worldwide bringing joy and inspiration through a unique retail experience that allows people to connect with art in a special way in their daily lives" commented Dr. Lucas Vidal, CEO of the BRITTO® Group and Romero's business partner.
ABOUT ROMERO BRITTO
Romero Britto, the founder of the Happy Art Movement, is an internationally renowned artist who has created an iconic visual language of happiness, fun, love, and hope all its own inspiring millions worldwide. Brazilian-born and Miami-made, is considered one of the most famous and celebrated living visual artists in the globe as well as the most collected and licensed in history. To learn more about Romero Britto visit http://www.britto.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.
ABOUT BRITTO®
BRITTO® is a global lifestyle brand founded by the internationally renowned artist Romero Britto with the mission to inspire happiness, love and hope through vivid color palettes, iconic imagery, and fun-filled scenes. It blends Romero's unique art with innovative design, creativity, and quality products. The brand has collaborated with companies like Disney, Puma, Hublot, Hasbro, Mattel (Barbie), Swatch, Sanrio (Hello Kitty), Apple, Coca-Cola, Wilson, Campari, Bentley, Philips, Evian, Universal Studios, Corona, Samsung, LG, Absolut Vodka and Visa amongst others. © 2023 Britto Central, Inc. All Rights Reserved
ABOUT BRICKELL CITY CENTRE
Brickell City Centre has transformed the heart of downtown Miami. An achievement in innovation and artistry, the mixed-use space is comprised of two residential towers, two mid-rise office buildings and the EAST, Miami Hotel above a supercharged fashion and culinary experience. Four levels of luxury, premium and world-class dining and entertainment are interconnected over three city blocks and anchored by a 107,000 square foot Saks Fifth Avenue and luxury VIP Cinema Experience from CMX.
