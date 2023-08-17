Get Ready For a New Retail Experience at Brickell City Centre with The World-Renowned Artist Romero Britto

"I am excited to bring my art to a larger audience in amazing communities throughout the U.S. and the world," said Romero Britto. Tweet this

ABOUT ROMERO BRITTO

Romero Britto, the founder of the Happy Art Movement, is an internationally renowned artist who has created an iconic visual language of happiness, fun, love, and hope all its own inspiring millions worldwide. Brazilian-born and Miami-made, is considered one of the most famous and celebrated living visual artists in the globe as well as the most collected and licensed in history. To learn more about Romero Britto visit http://www.britto.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT BRITTO®

BRITTO® is a global lifestyle brand founded by the internationally renowned artist Romero Britto with the mission to inspire happiness, love and hope through vivid color palettes, iconic imagery, and fun-filled scenes. It blends Romero's unique art with innovative design, creativity, and quality products. The brand has collaborated with companies like Disney, Puma, Hublot, Hasbro, Mattel (Barbie), Swatch, Sanrio (Hello Kitty), Apple, Coca-Cola, Wilson, Campari, Bentley, Philips, Evian, Universal Studios, Corona, Samsung, LG, Absolut Vodka and Visa amongst others. © 2023 Britto Central, Inc. All Rights Reserved

ABOUT BRICKELL CITY CENTRE

Brickell City Centre has transformed the heart of downtown Miami. An achievement in innovation and artistry, the mixed-use space is comprised of two residential towers, two mid-rise office buildings and the EAST, Miami Hotel above a supercharged fashion and culinary experience. Four levels of luxury, premium and world-class dining and entertainment are interconnected over three city blocks and anchored by a 107,000 square foot Saks Fifth Avenue and luxury VIP Cinema Experience from CMX.

Media Contact

Lucas Vidal, Britto Central, Inc, 305.531.8821, [email protected], www.britto.com

Twitter

SOURCE Britto Central, Inc