Get ready for a new wave of clinical trials in Schizophrenia: how Sites and Sponsors can avoid conceptual mistakes, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

This webinar will examine the role of sponsors and CROs from a site perspective. Sites are the front line in protocol implementation and are crucial to the success or failure of a study. However, often the site experience may be overlooked in the trial design. With fewer experienced sites to choose from, site engagement is crucial in the successful implementation of a study. In this webinar, the expert speakers will explore decisions that sites feel can be both helpful and detrimental to study conduct.

Additionally, recommendations will be made for how site involvement can be used to increase study commitment as well as satisfaction. These will include a number of risk factors for a successful trial such as:

How can the site support adherence to the protocol?

What tools exist to identify and exclude duplicate patients?

What is a good rater training and how can we ensure consistency over time?

Can the sites help limit placebo effects?

A good sponsor and/or CRO would make best possible use of the sites' insights to address these risks in a consistent but still locally applicable fashion.

Join Dr. Louisa Steinberg, MD, PhD, Medical Director, Medical Affairs, ICON; Dr. David Walling, PhD, Chief Clinical Officer, CenExel CNS; and Dr. Peter Schüler, MD, Senior VP Drug Development Solutions, Neurosciences, ICON, for the live webinar on Monday, June 16, 2025, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

