Get ready for a new wave of clinical trials in Schizophrenia: how Sites and Sponsors can avoid conceptual mistakes, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how sponsors and CROs can optimize clinical trials in schizophrenia by actively involving investigational sites. Attendees will also gain insight into how site involvement can be used to increase study commitment as well as satisfaction. The featured speakers will discuss how the site can support adherence to the protocol. Attendees will learn what tools exist to identify and exclude duplicate patients. The speakers will share what is good rater training, and how consistency can be ensured over time. Attendees will also gain insight into whether sites can help limit the placebo effect.
TORONTO, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After years of little innovation, a number of new treatments are entering Phase II and III schizophrenia clinical research. As the demand for trial sites increases, this means that less experienced sites will have to contribute to meet enrollment targets.
Decision-making is crucial in the development and implementation of a protocol and those that are made impact investigational sites. These decisions may include everything from what measures to include, inclusion/exclusion criteria, how to communicate with sites and even how to encourage the enrollment and retention of subjects. While many of these decisions may stem from a regulatory requirement or the need to gather specific data points, other operational decisions may be based solely upon the experience of the project team.
This webinar will examine the role of sponsors and CROs from a site perspective. Sites are the front line in protocol implementation and are crucial to the success or failure of a study. However, often the site experience may be overlooked in the trial design. With fewer experienced sites to choose from, site engagement is crucial in the successful implementation of a study. In this webinar, the expert speakers will explore decisions that sites feel can be both helpful and detrimental to study conduct.
Additionally, recommendations will be made for how site involvement can be used to increase study commitment as well as satisfaction. These will include a number of risk factors for a successful trial such as:
- How can the site support adherence to the protocol?
- What tools exist to identify and exclude duplicate patients?
- What is a good rater training and how can we ensure consistency over time?
- Can the sites help limit placebo effects?
A good sponsor and/or CRO would make best possible use of the sites' insights to address these risks in a consistent but still locally applicable fashion.
Register for this webinar today to explore how sponsors and CROs can optimize clinical trials in schizophrenia by actively involving investigational sites.
Join Dr. Louisa Steinberg, MD, PhD, Medical Director, Medical Affairs, ICON; Dr. David Walling, PhD, Chief Clinical Officer, CenExel CNS; and Dr. Peter Schüler, MD, Senior VP Drug Development Solutions, Neurosciences, ICON, for the live webinar on Monday, June 16, 2025, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Get ready for a new wave of clinical trials in Schizophrenia: how Sites and Sponsors can avoid conceptual mistakes.
