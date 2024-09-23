Get Ready for the ERIN Red Shoe Takeover at the HR Tech Conference

ERIN is turning heads and catching eyes at HR Tech with flashy ERIN Red Puma shoes strutting across the trade show floor on the feet of several industry leaders.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ERIN, the game-changing employee referral, employee recognition, and internal mobility platform, is set to make a big splash at this year's HR Tech Conference. The company will be turning heads and catching eyes with its flashy ERIN Red Puma shoes strutting across the trade show floor.

The Red Shoe Crew: Who's Rocking the Pumas?

Attendees should keep an eye out for industry icons lighting up the event in red kicks: Joel Cheesman, Adam Posner, Torin Ellis, Rafael Arjona, JCK, John Baldino, Matt Charney, Sarah White, MPH, Danielle Farage, Patrick York, Josh Rock, Mike Wood, Jess Miller-Merrell, Serge Boudreau, Evan White, and more. These thought leaders aren't just making a fashion statement—they're ready to refer attendees to ERIN's booth (#5311), where they might win a pair of these stylish red Pumas for themselves.

Why Red? Why Shoes? Why ERIN?

ERIN stands out—just like these shoes. The platform is revolutionizing employee referrals, boosting referral hires by five times, and reducing turnover by 50%. The red shoes symbolize action, energy, and innovation, much like ERIN's platform, which empowers talent acquisition teams to streamline their referral process.

When someone is spotted wearing the red kicks, attendees should ask them about ERIN. If referred to the booth (#5311), they could win their very own pair of ERIN red Pumas. It's not just about referrals—about making a bold statement in style.

Hear From ERIN's Customers at HR Tech

Curious about how over 400,000 employee referrals were automated in just 24 months? Join Patti Tabris, Senior Director of Talent Acquisition Innovation at ResultsCX, at the People and Culture Theater for insights into how they achieved this remarkable result.

When: September 25, 2024

Time: 12:10 PM - 12:30 PM PDT

Where: Mandalay Bay South Convention Center, Trade Show Floor

Don't miss this chance to learn about the future of referral automation and real-world results.

What to Expect at ERIN's Booth (#5311)

Exclusive demos showcasing how ERIN can supercharge employee referrals

A chance to meet with the ERIN team and discover how the platform can transform workforce engagement

An exciting game of VR Referal Blaster, where attendees have a chance to score big

And, of course, those iconic red Puma shoes

ERIN is shaking things up at HR Tech this year. HR professionals, talent acquisition leaders, and shoe enthusiasts should stop by to see how ERIN elevates employee referrals in style.

How to Join the Fun

Spot the red shoes—they're impossible to miss Chat with one of the red shoe-wearers about ERIN's platform Get referred to the booth (#5311), and you could walk away with a pair of red Pumas

For more information, visit http://www.erinapp.com.

Don't miss out on the red shoe revolution at booth #5311!

