Get Ready for World-Class Junior Tennis Action: DETA International Tournaments Takes Over Miami Dec. 7-18!

DETA International Tournaments (DETA) serves as a satellite event for the renowned Junior Orange Bowl International Tennis Championship, offering players a valuable opportunity to compete against top international talent and gain crucial experience.

"We're incredibly proud to host this exceptional gathering of young athletes," said David Ensignia Sr., tournament founder and CEO of David Ensignia Tennis Academy. "The DETA International Tournaments provide a platform for these rising stars to showcase their skills, compete at the highest level, and gain valuable experience on their path to success."

Tournament Highlights

Global Representation: Players from over 30 countries, including the U.S., Brazil , Russia , Japan , Argentina , and Spain .

, , , , and . Diverse Age Divisions: Competitions for boys and girls in age groups ranging from 10 to 18 years old.

Multiple Opportunities to Compete: The tournament consists of six separate two-day events, allowing players to participate in multiple competitions.

College Exposure: Opportunities for players to gain visibility among college recruiters and scouts.

The DETA International Tournaments offers spectators a chance to witness the future of tennis at no cost. These events are a showcase of skill, dedication, and passion, providing a glimpse into the next generation of tennis stars.

DETA extends its gratitude to the generous sponsors who make this tournament possible: Babolat, Junior Orange Bowl, UTR, PTR, Tennis Plaza, Tennis Florida, Miami Community News, Marriott Hotels & Resorts, Florida Sports Foundation, and the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Tournament Details

What: DETA International Tournaments features six two-day tournaments showcasing elite junior tennis players from more than 37 countries.

When: December 7–18, 2024

Where:

Continental Tennis Center, 10001 SW 82nd Avenue, Miami, FL 33156

33156 Miccosukee Golf and Country Club, 6401 Kendale Lakes Drive, Miami, FL 33183

How to Attend: DETA International Tournaments are free and open to the public

About DETA International Tournaments

Founded in 2022 by David Ensignia Tennis Academy, DETA International Tournaments is a series of six, two-day tournaments for top junior tennis players from around the world. Players compete for prizes, recognition and top ranking. DETA serves as an official satellite tournament of the Junior Orange Bowl International Tennis Championships. Visit detatournaments.com.

About David Ensignia Tennis Academy

Tennis pro David Ensignia founded David Ensignia Tennis Academy in 1990, launching personalized tennis instruction, clinics, camps and tournaments for players of all ages. Programs are run by top professional players, trainers and sports psychologists. The academy operates out of Miccosukee Golf & Country Club in Kendall, Coral Pine Park in Pinecrest, Continental Park and Archimedean Academy in south Miami-Dade County. David Ensignia Tennis Academy operates courts that are approved by the International Federation of Tennis. Its programs are USTA and ITF approved. Visit davidensigniatennis.com.

Media Contact

Jacit Gonzalez, David Ensignia Tennis Academy, 305-490-8831, [email protected], https://detatournaments.com/tournaments

SOURCE David Ensignia Tennis Academy