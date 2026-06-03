Get ready, Pflugerville -- Ike's Love & Sandwiches is bringing the pflavor

Ike's Love & Sandwiches is expanding its footprint in the Austin area with a new location in Pflugerville, Texas. Known for its signature Dirty Sauce, Dutch Crunch bread, and expansive sandwich menu, the brand is introducing two Pflugerville-exclusive creations: the Pflugerschnitzel, made with chicken-fried steak, and the vegan Plowman. Both sandwiches feature Ike's Pfeastmode Mustard and Swiss cheese. To celebrate the grand opening, Ike's will host a special event on Friday, June 19, featuring giveaways, exclusive promotions, an opportunity to meet founder Ike Shehadeh, and more.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pflugerville, it's time to get into Pfeast Mode. Ike's Love & Sandwiches is officially bringing its legendary Dirty Sauce, Dutch Crunch, and signature sandwich creations to town with the opening of its newest Austin-area location. Famous for bold flavors and innovative combinations, Ike's is serving up a menu that's anything but ordinary.

"We're excited to keep spreading the love in Texas with another location," said Ike Shehadeh, founder of Ike's. "We didn't come to Pflugerville with average sandwiches. We created exclusive originals loaded with big flavor, big energy, and plenty of Dirty Sauce. Let's go!"

To celebrate the opening, Ike's is debuting two location exclusives made just for Pflugerville:

883. Pflugerschnitzel (Pflugerville Exclusive): Chicken Fried Steak, Ike's Pfeastmode Mustard, Swiss

966. Plowman (Pflugerville Exclusive): Vegan Fried Chicken, Ike's Pfeastmode Mustard, Swiss

From meat-loaded favorites to stacked vegan creations, every sandwich at Ike's can be built on a variety of fresh bread options. While guests can choose their favorite, many go for the iconic Dutch Crunch paired with Ike's famous Dirty Sauce baked right into the bread, creating the Dutch & Dirty experience that keeps people coming back.

GRAND OPENING CELEBRATION — JUNE 19 | 10 AM–9 PM

The Grand Opening celebration will bring the full Ike's experience to Pflugerville with giveaways, exclusive merch, and special deals for guests ready to get in on the sandwich madness.

Here's how Ike's is showing the love during the Grand Opening celebration:

Meet the sandwich legend himself, Ike Shehadeh, in person

The first 50 guests in line receive a FREE sandwich and a FREE limited-edition T-shirt

One lucky guest will win FREE sandwiches for a year

Ike's iconic Spin-the-Bottle prize wheel will be onsite, giving guests the chance to win free delicious surprises

Ike's Love Rewards members can score sandwiches for $7.97 all day long

With over 1,000 sandwich combinations - Ike's has something for everyone and continues to push sandwich creativity to the next level while serving something for every kind of eater.

Whether you're stopping in for lunch, dinner, catering, or a full-blown Dirty Sauce obsession, Ike's Pflugerville is ready to bring the flavor. The location is open daily 10 AM – 9 PM at 18725 FM 685, Ste. 120, Pflugerville, TX 78660.

Follow @ikessandwiches on Instagram for grand opening announcements, sneak peeks, and giveaways. Guests can also join Ike's Love Rewards to receive a FREE sandwich after signing up.

Media Contact

Kendall Senko, Ike's Love & Sandwiches, 1 7143212057, [email protected], www.ikessandwich.com

SOURCE Ike's Love & Sandwiches