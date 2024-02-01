Get ready to "RUN" with China Airlines! The Official International Airline of the 2024 San Francisco Marathon.

As the Official International Airline of the 2024 San Francisco Marathon, China Airlines will provide special promotional program airfares for runners. Post this

Runners have their choice of multiple distances, including a 5k, 10k, two different half marathons, a full marathon, and even an ultra-marathon. The marathon distance is a qualifier for the Boston Marathon. The 2024 Race Weekend is July 27-28.

As the Official International Airline of the 2024 San Francisco Marathon, China Airlines will provide special promotional program airfares for runners. The promotion program will be announced soon.

About China Airlines

China Airlines, the flag carrier of Taiwan, has been operating Taipei-US flights for over 50 years, stimulating not only the development of trade and tourism between the two regions but also contributing to the economic development and prosperity of both sides. China Airlines is a member of the SkyTeam alliance, which includes 19 airline members. We operate scheduled service to over 178 destinations in 29 countries and have a strong network of routes connecting Taiwan with Asia, Europe, North America, and Oceania. China Airlines currently serves the following destinations in North America: Los Angeles, Ontario, San Francisco, New York, and Vancouver (Canada).

Major domestic and overseas awards received by China Airlines in recent years include being listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index, the most authoritative international sustainability index for eight consecutive years. China Airlines was recognized with the top "Giant Thumb Award" at the National Enterprise Environmental Protection Awards. The airline has consecutively won the "Taiwan Corporate Sustainability Award", the "Global Corporate Sustainability Award", and was selected for the "FTSE4Good Emerging Index" and "FTSE4Good TIP Taiwan ESG Index". China Airlines has been awarded the "Golden Flyer Award," the top award in Taiwan's civil aviation industry, was named the "Best Airline in North Asia" by Global Traveler magazine, was voted the Travellers Choice Major Airline Asia on TripAdvisor, and was rated a "Five Star Major Airline" at the APEX awards.

