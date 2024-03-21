Get ready to taste victory: Jimboy's Tacos serves up two-time world champion Texas Red Steak Chili

I remember my grandparents bringing home this Texas Red Steak Chili after their competitions, and we'd wrap them up in burritos and they'd be gone within the day. Post this

"I remember my grandparents bringing home this Texas Red Steak Chili after their competitions, and we'd wrap them up in burritos and they'd be gone within the day," said Erik Freeman, CEO of Jimboy's Tacos and grandson of founder Jim "Jimboy" Knudson. "I'm thrilled to invite you all to taste this award-winning chili, a cherished part of our family's culinary legacy, especially as we celebrate our 70th anniversary in business."

KEY FEATURES OF THE LTO:

Two-Time World Champion: Crafted from a cherished family recipe that has earned Jimboy's Tacos the coveted title of World Champion Chili twice over. The Knudson family is listed as the winner of the World's Championship Chili Cookoff in 1987 and 2006.

Rich in Flavor: Loaded with succulent chunks of steak and carefully selected spices, this chili promises to deliver an unparalleled taste experience. What distinguishes Texas Red Chili from other chili variations is its absence of beans. It is known for its rich, bold flavor and hearty texture, making it a beloved comfort food in Texas and beyond.

and beyond. 70th Anniversary: As Jimboy's Tacos celebrates its 70th anniversary, this limited time offer pays homage to the brand's roots with a nod to its original menu, which included several chili menu items.

Every menu item is made-to-order and cooked from scratch daily in small batches to ensure freshness and premium flavor. Guests can order the Jimboy's Texas Red Steak Chili online at JimboysTacos.com, or through the Jimboy's Taco Nation app where they'll receive a free ground beef taco with purchase, for a limited time through May 6 at participating Jimboy's locations.

About Jimboy's Tacos

Jimboy's Tacos began its flavorful journey in 1954 as a humble food trailer in Lake Tahoe, CA, when founder "Jimboy" Knudson introduced his iconic Original Ground Beef Taco dusted with Parmesan cheese. Celebrating 70 years of delicious tradition, Jimboy's has expanded to over 40 locations across California, Nevada, and Texas. Committed to using fresh, premium ingredients cooked in small batches for maximum flavor, Jimboy's Tacos invites you to experience a taste of the Original American Taco. Welcome to the Fold. For more information, visit JimboysTacos.com.

