Get the Best Camera Gear for Less at KEH This Holiday Season

ATLANTA, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KEH, the largest and most trusted purchaser and reseller of pre-owned camera gear in North America, reaffirmed its commitment this holiday season to providing high-quality photo/video products without breaking the banks of its customers. Offering the largest certified, pre-owned assortment of camera gear in North America – backed by a 180-day warranty and up to a 40% savings from full price retail – KEH has delivered quality and value to its customers for more than 40 years.

Two in five Americans say they are financially stressed or worried about the upcoming holiday season. A separate consumer survey found half of American shoppers plan to begin or have already begun making holiday purchases before Halloween. Another recent survey found 85% of shoppers now buy and/or sell pre-owned goods, with 27% having ventured into the pre-owned market for the first time within the last year. Gen Z and Millennial consumers are driving the consumer trend toward opting for higher quality, pre-owned products that they might not be able to afford new.

"For more than four decades, KEH has provided the best camera gear for far less than buying new and set the highest standards for quality," said Noah Treshnell, CEO at KEH. "When it comes to variety, availability and value, KEH is second to none. There's simply no reason to buy new when you can jump on KEH.com or visit our store here in Atlanta and get the best camera gear for your hard-earned dollars."

Unmatched Value

On average, KEH customers save up to 40% on pre-owned gear compared to the prices of new equipment, ensuring that both amateurs and professionals can invest in the gear they need without compromising on quality. At KEH, every purchase comes with the confidence of knowing that it has been fully inspected and is backed by over 40 years of KEH's renowned expertise and reputation.

Rigorous Inspection Process and Grading System

KEH stands apart as more than just a middleman or marketplace. As a company that takes ownership of everything it sells, KEH's team of experts boasts decades of experience in appraising, grading, renewing and certifying pre-owned camera gear. Each individual piece of equipment undergoes a thorough quality assessment by KEH's professionals, ensuring that customers receive products that meet the highest standards. Furthermore, KEH stands behind all of its products for peace of mind and unmatched customer satisfaction and offers a 180-day warranty for most products.

The Broadest Selection of In-Stock Camera Gear in North America

With an extensive inventory featuring over 60,000 pre-owned items in stock, KEH provides photographers and videographers of all levels with an unparalleled selection. No other source of photo or video gear comes close to matching KEH's offerings.

Unrivaled Expertise

KEH's journey began with a passion for photography, and this passion continues to drive it forward as a company. Built and operated by camera enthusiasts, KEH's experts have dedicated over 40 years to appraising, grading and renewing camera gear. Their wealth of knowledge and experience allows them to assist customers in finding the best gear to match their unique needs while providing the most compelling value. As a trusted industry leader, KEH is dedicated to enhancing the photography and videography experience for all, one customer at a time.

Established in 1979, KEH is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. and operates across North America. KEH is trusted by countless professionals, collectors, content creators and hobbyists and actively engages the creative community online, in-store and at in-person events. For more information, visit https://www.keh.com.

About KEH

Established in 1979, KEH is the largest and most trusted purchaser and reseller of pre-owned camera gear in North America. KEH's commitment to product excellence and customer satisfaction is backed by its 40-year history, its rigorous inspection and certification process, a full product warranty, unmatched industry expertise, and an exceptional customer experience. KEH is a pioneer and leader of the circular economy, aiming to minimize waste by keeping products in use for as long as possible and allowing more people access to better equipment at far better value. As the original reseller of pre-owned camera gear, KEH is trusted by countless professionals, collectors, content creators and hobbyists and actively engages the creative community online, in-store and at in-person events. KEH is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. and operates across North America. For more information, visit https://www.keh.com.

