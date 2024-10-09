Get the Full Japanese Cultural Experience at the 15th Annual "OC JAPAN FAIR" from October 18 through 20th, 2024

Tokyo Comes to Orange County! Southern California's Biggest Japanese Cultural Celebration is Back! Join us at the 15th Annual OC Japan Fair at the OC Fair & Event Center, where you'll experience the best of Japanese food, culture, and art, with over 55 authentic dishes like ramen, sushi, wagyu, and more, plus 200 exciting booths featuring traditional goods, anime merchandise, and fun games—one of Southern California's largest and most authentic Japanese festivals!
COSTA MESA, Calif., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Discover Japan at the 15th Annual OC Japan Fair in Costa Mesa! Enjoy 55 authentic dishes, including ramen and wagyu, plus over 200 booths of traditional goods, anime, and cosplay. Don't miss the Tuna Cutting Show, live performances by Wes-P and Ai Haruna, and the Oiran Dochu procession!
Costa Mesa, CA : Announcing the 15th Annual "OC JAPAN FAIR" to be held at the OC Fair & Event Center.
We are committed to bringing the best of food, culture, and art from Japan! The OC Japan Fair is one of the
largest and most authentic Japanese cultural festivals in Southern California, with 55 types of Japanese
cuisine including ramen, okonomiyaki, takoyaki, kakigori, yakitori, sushi, BBQ, taiyaki, onigiri, and wagyu.
Attendees will enjoy over 200 booths featuring traditional Japanese goods, anime merchandise, and games.
Must see sights of the fair:
- Tuna Cutting Show
World class sushi! On 10/19 (Sat.) & 10/20 (Sun.) the main stage will host an exciting Tuna
Cutting Show performed by a chef from a famous Japanese Tuna Company. Traditional
Japanese street foods such as Okonomiyaki, Takoyaki, Yakisoba, Yakitori, Shaved ice, Ramen,
Pork cutlet sandwiches, Taiyaki and many more will be available on site!
- Stage Performances
This fall's OC JAPAN FAIR will bring together famous artists and comedians from Japan! The
performances on the main stage will be more spectacular than ever. Featuring talents like
Wes-P who was featured on America's Got Talent, Ai Haruna, MINMI, and more!
- WES-P
- Ai Haruna
- Minmi
- Cosplay Contest
Cosplay Come be transported to the famous maid cafés of Akihabara with the festival's very own
pop-up! Not to mention a huge number of high quality anime and cosplay booths, with all the
figurines and anime goods you can imagine. And you won't want to miss the coolest costumes
of all at the live Cosplay Show on 10/20 (Sat). Check this post for more details about the
- Oiran Dochu
On 10/19 (Sat.) and 10/20 (Sun.), The Alluring Oiran Dochu (Procession of Courtesans) will
walk from the main stage to Nakamise Street. Oiran Dochu is a reenactment of processions
done by the oiran, the courtesans of Yoshiwara in the Edo Period, to advertise the houses they
worked in. The reenactment involves men and women dressed up in Edo period costumes.
- Asakusa, Nakamise Street Japanese Traditional Area and performances
The entire indoor area will be turned into Nakamise-dori Avenue for visitors to enjoy Japanese
traditions. Featuring Japanese cultural exhibits, booths, and performances, including: Shodo
[calligraphy], Kado [Japanese flower arranging], Sado [Japanese tea ceremony], a Taiko drum
performance [Japanese drum], and Bon Odori [traditional dance].
When/Where:
Date: October 18(Fri), 19(Sat), 20(Sun)
Time: 10/18 5:00pm~11:00pm, 10/19 12:00pm~10:00pm 10/20 11:00am~7:00pm
Venue: OC Fair & Event Center (88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa, California 92626)
Admission: $10 general admission (free for children under 6 and seniors over 65). $12 (at door) *at door
pricing begins at the start time of the event each day
Parking fee: $12
