Get the Full Japanese Cultural Experience at the 15th Annual "OC JAPAN FAIR" from October 18 through 20th, 2024

We are committed to bringing the best of food, culture, and art from Japan! The OC Japan Fair is one of the

largest and most authentic Japanese cultural festivals in Southern California, with 55 types of Japanese

cuisine including ramen, okonomiyaki, takoyaki, kakigori, yakitori, sushi, BBQ, taiyaki, onigiri, and wagyu.

Attendees will enjoy over 200 booths featuring traditional Japanese goods, anime merchandise, and games.

Must see sights of the fair:

Tuna Cutting Show

World class sushi! On 10/19 (Sat.) & 10/20 (Sun.) the main stage will host an exciting Tuna

Cutting Show performed by a chef from a famous Japanese Tuna Company. Traditional

Japanese street foods such as Okonomiyaki, Takoyaki, Yakisoba, Yakitori, Shaved ice, Ramen,

Pork cutlet sandwiches, Taiyaki and many more will be available on site!

Stage Performances

This fall's OC JAPAN FAIR will bring together famous artists and comedians from Japan! The

performances on the main stage will be more spectacular than ever. Featuring talents like

Wes-P who was featured on America's Got Talent, Ai Haruna, MINMI, and more!

WES-P

Website | Instagram | TikTok | YouTube | X

America's Got Talent | Britain's Got Talent

Ai Haruna

Website | Instagram | TikTok | YouTube | X

Minmi

Website | Instagram | TikTok | YouTube | X

Cosplay Contest

Cosplay Come be transported to the famous maid cafés of Akihabara with the festival's very own

pop-up! Not to mention a huge number of high quality anime and cosplay booths, with all the

figurines and anime goods you can imagine. And you won't want to miss the coolest costumes

of all at the live Cosplay Show on 10/20 (Sat). Check this post for more details about the

Cosplay Contest.

Oiran Dochu

On 10/19 (Sat.) and 10/20 (Sun.), The Alluring Oiran Dochu (Procession of Courtesans) will

walk from the main stage to Nakamise Street. Oiran Dochu is a reenactment of processions

done by the oiran, the courtesans of Yoshiwara in the Edo Period, to advertise the houses they

worked in. The reenactment involves men and women dressed up in Edo period costumes.

Asakusa, Nakamise Street Japanese Traditional Area and performances

The entire indoor area will be turned into Nakamise-dori Avenue for visitors to enjoy Japanese

traditions. Featuring Japanese cultural exhibits, booths, and performances, including: Shodo

[calligraphy], Kado [Japanese flower arranging], Sado [Japanese tea ceremony], a Taiko drum

performance [Japanese drum], and Bon Odori [traditional dance].

When/Where:

Date: October 18(Fri), 19(Sat), 20(Sun)

Time: 10/18 5:00pm~11:00pm, 10/19 12:00pm~10:00pm 10/20 11:00am~7:00pm

Venue: OC Fair & Event Center (88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa, California 92626)

Admission: $10 general admission (free for children under 6 and seniors over 65). $12 (at door) *at door

pricing begins at the start time of the event each day

Parking fee: $12

Official: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube

