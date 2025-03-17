Get To Know One Of The Candidates In The 2028 Presidential Election

Liberty Hill Publishing presents thoughts on America's future from a 2028 presidential candidate.
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Gary Barve introduces himself and his ideas about this country in One Nation Under God ($15.99, paperback, 9798868512490; $7.99, e-book, 9798868512506).
Gary is a staunch supporter of current President Donald J. Trump, and he is officially running for President of The United States of America in the 2028 election. He is taking this opportunity to share his life story, his views about current politics, and his plans for America's future, including making America great again, keeping America great, and saving America.
"I love The United States of America, I love President Donald J. Trump and I love our great American people, and this has inspired me to write my book, One Nation Under God," said Gary.
Gary Barve is officially running for President of the United States of America in the 2028 election as a Republican supporter of President Donald J. Trump. After conquering tremendous personal struggles and challenges, Gary ran for City Council in 2020 and for US Congress in 2024. He has an MBA from Southern Methodist University and, while he respects all religions, Gary believes in Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior and believes the Bible is the Word of God.
Liberty Hill Publishing, a division of Salem Media Group, is a leader in the print-on-demand, self-publishing industry. One Nation Under God is available online through amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com.
