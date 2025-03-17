Get To Know One Of The Candidates In The 2028 Presidential Election

"I love The United States of America, I love President Donald J. Trump and I love our great American people, and this has inspired me to write my book, One Nation Under God" Post this

"I love The United States of America, I love President Donald J. Trump and I love our great American people, and this has inspired me to write my book, One Nation Under God," said Gary.

Gary Barve is officially running for President of the United States of America in the 2028 election as a Republican supporter of President Donald J. Trump. After conquering tremendous personal struggles and challenges, Gary ran for City Council in 2020 and for US Congress in 2024. He has an MBA from Southern Methodist University and, while he respects all religions, Gary believes in Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior and believes the Bible is the Word of God.

Liberty Hill Publishing, a division of Salem Media Group, is a leader in the print-on-demand, self-publishing industry. One Nation Under God is available online through amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com.

