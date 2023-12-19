Get Up To 80% OFF at TunesKit Christmas & New Year Sale 2023

To express gratitude to both new and regular customers, TunesKit has specially launched a super Christmas and New Year promotion activity, with up to 80% off and a $9.95 special offer.
HONG KONG, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Perfectly timed for the festive season of Christmas and New Year, TunesKit Studio has launched an exclusive promotion event for its entire suite of iOS utilities and multimedia software. With these tools, users can fix all kinds of glitches on iOS devices, unlock iPhones easily when forgetting the lock screen passcode, remove the Activation Lock without Apple ID and password, and efficiently recover lost or deleted iOS files on iDevices. With audio capture and video editing tools, users can easily capture sound from the computer and create exquisite videos.
This special offer starts today and continues until January 11th, 2024, featuring an array of substantial price reductions. For more discounts and product information, please visit TunesKit's promotion page: https://www.tuneskit.com/special/xmas-sales/
Take a Quick Look at Christmas & New Year Discounts
There are three main sections to this offer: 80% Off 4-in-1 iOS Utility Bundle, 50% Off Hot Deals, and 45% Off Bundles. Each section displays a different form of product promotion. This is the biggest discount ever! Below are detailed forms of the discounts in these three sections, and users can make their choices according to their needs.
The first section is an 80% Off 4-in-1 iOS utility bundle, these four products are iOS System Recovery, iPhone Unlocker, Activation Unlocker, and iPhone Data Recovery. This section takes the form of a lucky wheel with 4 different discount levels of 65%, 70%, 75%, and 80% Off. When the user clicks on the GO button, it will start to rotate. A pop-up window informs the user of the discounts received. Each user only gets one chance to spin the wheel.
The second section is 50% Off hot deals, discounts in this section are for individual products, including the 4-in-1 tools mentioned above, Audio Capture, and AceMovi Video Editor. Therefore, if a user only needs a single product, then this is a pretty good deal and it is discounted by up to 50%. There's always one to meet your needs.
The third section is a bundle of two products sold together. TunesKit has created this 2-in-1 bundle specifically to meet the different needs of users. Users can buy the 2-in-1 bundle directly and get up to 45% Off. Among them, users can get iOS System Recovery and iPhone Unlocker for just $39.95, and Audio Capture for Win & Mac for just $19.95.
"TunesKit is committed to providing users with the best products. I'm so glad that such a great surprise was introduced this Christmas and New Year, " said Andres Green, the marketing manager of TunesKit. "Over the years, to improve the user experience and satisfaction, we continue to optimize and update our products. If there are suggestions from users to improve our products, we will fully listen to them and make the perfect measures."
About TunesKit
TunesKit Studio is a professional multimedia and iOS software developer. It is dedicated to providing the best multimedia and iOS products for Windows and Mac users worldwide, including AceMovi Video Editor, Audio Capture, iOS System Recovery, iPhone Unlocker, Activation Unlocker, etc. All users can receive free and timely online support from TunesKit Studio. Millions of users are already using TunesKit's products and leaving favorable reviews.
