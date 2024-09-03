Get YAYA! Introducing the New Toddler Tumbler Cup: A Perfect Blend of Function and Fun, Only at Walmart

Check out the official press release below.

ONTARIO, Calif., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ashtel Studios is proud to unveil the YAYA Toddler Tumbler Cup, a stylish and functional new product launching only at Walmart on September 1, 2024. Designed with both toddlers and parents in mind, the YAYA cup merges playful design with practical features to make drinking easier and more enjoyable for little ones. With its durable construction and vibrant color options, this tumbler is set to become a favorite among families seeking a reliable and fun drinking solution for their toddlers.

"We are excited to bring YAYA to Walmart shoppers," said Anish Patel, CEO at Ashtel Studios. "This tumbler will make parents' lives easier and more enjoyable, while also aligning with current trends in family-friendly products. With its stylish design and practical features, YAYA captures the essence of what modern parents are looking for—a blend of functionality and fun."

The YAYA Toddler Tumbler Cup offers exceptional functionality and style. Boasting double wall vacuum insulation, it keeps drinks at the ideal temperature for over 12 hours. The reusable silicone straw promotes eco-friendly habits and provides a simple sipping experience for toddlers, while the ergonomic grip handle is perfectly sized for small hands, ensuring a comfortable hold. Its durable powder-coat finish adds a stylish touch and enhances its longevity. Additionally, the tumbler is cup-holder friendly, making it ideal for on-the-go families.

The YAYA Toddler Tumbler Cup is constructed from BPA-free materials and food-grade stainless steel both inside and out, offering parents peace of mind and ensuring durability and safety. Its 12-ounce size and spill-proof design make it perfect for toddlers, minimizing messes. An additional rubber accessory at the bottom of the cup is available for purchase separately, which provides a soft, protective layer that helps minimize damage if the cup is dropped. The detachable spout allows for easy cleaning, and the no-condensation design ensures that surfaces stay dry.

Find the YAYA Cup in-stores at your local Walmart in sage, white, pink and blue, or order yours at Walmart.com and explore the two additional online-only colors, yellow and purple.

Only available at Walmart, YAYA will be offered at a special price of just $9.97, reflecting our commitment to providing high-quality, affordable products for families. For more information, please log onto www.getyaya.com and check us out on social media: TikTok: @getyaya, Instagram: @get.yaya.cup, and Facebook: YAYA

