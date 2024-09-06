Get Your Cell Cultures Ready! Labroots to Host the 8th Annual Cell Biology Virtual Event Series on September 18th, 2024!

Labroots Cell Biology Virtual Event 2024 offers an immersive exploration of cutting-edge discoveries, innovative techniques, and pivotal tool advancements in cell research. Post this

This year's event covers Cellular Structures and Functions, Advanced Microscopy Techniques, Cell Signaling Pathways, Emerging Methodologies in Cell Biology, Innovations in Cell Culture Techniques, and Cell Death and Autophagy.

Event Highlights:

Live keynote presentation by Mark Bryniarski , PhD, MS, Principal Scientist, PKDM, Amgen, speaking on the "Applications of Cellular Assays for Understanding Drug Disposition of Protein Therapeutics" with a live Q & A.

Live keynote presentation by Sabrina Absalon, PhD, Assistant Professor, Indiana University School of Medicine, speaking on "Exploring Plasmodium Parasite Cell Division Processes through Expansion Microscopy Visualization" with a live Q&A

, PhD, Assistant Professor, , speaking on "Exploring Plasmodium Parasite Cell Division Processes through Expansion Microscopy Visualization" with a live Q&A Speakers from academia and industry leading on-demand presentations into super-resolution microscopy, fibroblast growth factors in humanized mouse models, organ-on-a-chip systems, MAPK pathways, and microphysiological systems.

A virtual poster session and Poster Discussion Hour between ( 10:00am-11:00am PDT ) offering attendees the opportunity to present their research to a global audience, with submission being free of charge.

"We are proud to be hosting the 8th Annual Cell Biology Virtual Event Series showing our dedication to novel research breakthroughs and our company mission to improve scientific collaboration and learning and are excited about the invited speakers and upcoming presentations," says Greg Cruikshank, who is the CEO at Labroots. This year, Labroots also welcomes sponsors Thermo Fisher Scientific, DASGIP an Eppendorf Company, ABSA International, and Chati, each exhibiting in the virtual exhibit hall or speaking at the event.

Labroots leverages the Chati virtual event platform to offer an interactive, immersive educational digital experience. Attendees will be able to explore the lobby, allowing navigation to various virtual spaces, click into the auditorium to watch live and on-demand webinars, view posters within the poster hall, and take part in the event gamification, racking up points highlighted on the event leaderboard. By attending this event, you can earn 1 P.A.C.E. Continuing Education credit per presentation for a maximum of 30 credits.

Save your seat for this free event by clicking here. Participants can use the official hashtag #LRcellbio to follow the conversation and connect with other members in the cell biology community! Follow @CellBiology_LR on X and @CellandMolecularBiology.LR on Facebook to connect Cell & Molecular Biology community and stay up to date with the latest trending science news.

About Labroots

Labroots is the leading scientific social networking website, and primary source for scientific trending news and premier educational virtual events and webinars, and more. Contributing to the advancement of science through content sharing capabilities, Labroots is a powerful advocate in amplifying global networks and communities. Founded in 2008, Labroots emphasizes digital innovation in scientific collaboration and learning. Offering more than articles and webcasts that go beyond the mundane and explore the latest discoveries in the world of science, Labroots users can stay atop their field by gaining continuing education credits from a wide range of topics through their participation in the webinars and virtual events. Labroots offers more than ever with Chati, a flexible, highly scalable event platform that allows for the creation of unique, effective, and memorable virtual events.

