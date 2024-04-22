Get Your Study Enrolled - Designing Your Impairment Protocol to Prevent Challenges, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Making informed decisions about the design of a study protocol is important, as overly complex protocols can quickly narrow the patient population. Post this

This webinar will draw on experiences from both the site and clinical research organization (CRO) perspectives to inform sponsors about how protocols might be written better to maximize patient enrollment opportunities, thus balancing the practicalities of achieving study goals while also satisfying the needs of regulatory bodies around the world.

The webinar will discuss observations from the presenters' collective history of working with regulators and help guide design decision-making to successfully enroll patients and keep drug development on track.

Register for this webinar to understand how impairment study protocols can be improved to maximize patient enrollment.

Join Barbara Gillespie, MD, MMS, FASN, VP and Therapeutic Head of Nephrology, Fortrea; Adjunct Professor, Division of Nephrology and Hypertension, University of North Carolina School of Medicine; Jasmine Ropers, Associate Director of Project Management, Fortrea Clinical Pharmacology Services; Stephen Flach, MD, PhD, Executive Medical Director, Clinical Pharmacology, Fortrea; and Thomas C. Marbury, MD, President, Orlando Clinical Research Center, for the live webinar on Thursday, May 9, 2024, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Get Your Study Enrolled – Designing Your Impairment Protocol to Prevent Challenges.

