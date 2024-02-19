Getaway Giveaway with Santiago Resort and Palm Springs Preferred Small Hotels

"The giveaway will award one lucky winner the opportunity to experience Santiago's elevated amenities and beautiful accommodations free of charge." Santiago Resort General Manager, Kent Taylor Post this

"We love to share Santiago with new friends, especially those who've never stayed at a men's resort before," Santiago Resort General Manager Kent Taylor said. "The giveaway will award one lucky winner the opportunity to experience Santiago's elevated amenities and beautiful accommodations free of charge."

How to enter the giveaway

The contest will run from Jan. 8 – Feb. 29, 2024, and entrants must be US Residents who are 21+ to participate. Click here to enter. Complete contest rules can be found here.

About the Santiago Resort

The Santiago Resort is a men's swimsuit-optional boutique hotel known for its outstanding service, beautiful rooms, and lush grounds. It has the largest pool of any men's resort in Palm Springs, plus a 12-man spa and spacious sun deck. Every day, guests can enjoy a complimentary continental breakfast and poolside lunch. Follow Santiago on Instagram, Facebook,

About Palm Springs Preferred Small Hotels

Palm Springs Preferred Small Hotels is an association of independently-owned boutique hotels, which are an essential part of this desert resort town's uncommon culture and economy. From quirky to charming, mid-century modern to clothing-optional, Palm Springs Preferred Small Hotels has got your stay. Follow the fun on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Pinterest.

