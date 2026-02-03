GETDISMISSED Weighs In on New 2026 California Traffic Laws Impacting Drivers

These laws are being presented as safety improvements, but for drivers they also mean more opportunities to receive citations — sometimes without realizing the rules have changed Post this

What's Changing for California Drivers in 2026

Several new and updated traffic laws went into effect in 2026, with a strong focus on enforcement and compliance:

Expanded Move Over / Slow Down Law

Drivers must now move over or slow down not only for emergency vehicles, but also for any stopped vehicle displaying hazard lights or warning devices, when safe to do so. This expansion applies on highways and surface streets alike.

Lower Speed Limits in School Zones

Cities and counties may now lower school zone speed limits from 25 mph to 20 mph, increasing the likelihood of citations for drivers unaware of local changes. Speed limits can vary block by block based on posted signage. So speeding tickets are likely to increase in these areas - at least to begin with until it becomes common knowledge.

Increased Use of Automated Traffic Cameras

California municipalities are expanding automated speed cameras, red-light cameras, and transit-lane cameras wit ha focus on enforcement. These systems can issue tickets by mail, often days or weeks after the alleged violation, without a traffic stop.

"Automated enforcement removes context from the situation," Miller said. "Drivers may not realize they were cited until the ticket shows up in their mailbox."

Stricter License Plate Visibility Rules

Enforcement is increasing against license plate covers or devices that interfere with readability, including tinted or reflective "ghost plate" covers, which can now result in higher fines.

Updated DUI-Related Penalties

New laws extend probation periods and ignition interlock requirements for certain DUI-related offenses, reflecting a broader push toward tougher penalties.

Why These Changes Matter

With broader enforcement authority and new technologies in use, drivers may receive citations even when they believe they were driving responsibly or following familiar rules.

"Anytime traffic laws change, there's a learning curve," Miller added. "Unfortunately, that learning curve often comes in the form of a ticket."

Understanding Your Options

GETDISMISSED encourages drivers to understand how new traffic laws work and how citations are issued before automatically paying a ticket.

Disclaimer: This content is provided for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. Traffic laws, enforcement practices, and individual situations can vary. Drivers should consider reviewing their specific citation carefully.

