Getech Collaborates with HyAfrica to Unlock Africa's Untapped Natural Hydrogen Potential

LONDON, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Getech, a world-leading locator of subsurface resources, has signed an agreement with LIAG (Leibniz Institute for Applied Geophysics), a partner in the HyAfrica consortium, to accelerate the exploration and development of natural hydrogen resources in Africa.

The project aims to discover viable natural hydrogen (also called white and geological hydrogen) deposits in Morocco, Mozambique, South Africa and Togo while assessing their economic and social impact. These findings will shape strategic plans for harnessing hydrogen as a sustainable energy source.

Getech will contribute its best-in-class potential fields data, machine learning capabilities and geoscience expertise to support the consortium's research efforts, bolstering the project's ability to identify promising hydrogen resources.

The 3-year HyAfrica project is already underway, with Getech joining the geophysical research to contribute its unique and market-leading subsurface resource prediction capabilities in the search for natural hydrogen. The long-term nature of this collaboration not only enables Getech to broaden its understanding of natural hydrogen but also strengthens the company's position as a key player in this emerging low carbon energy source.

Max Brouwers, Getech Chief Business Development Officer, commented:

"Natural hydrogen is an emerging clean energy resource with immense potential to contribute to the global climate challenge, offering clean power and only water as a byproduct. We're excited to work with highly respected academic institutions on this important research with the aim of combining our unique data and expertise with the latest artificial intelligence techniques to discover commercial accumulations of natural hydrogen to help drive the energy transition."

Dr. Rodolfo Christiansen, Project Scientist at LIAG, said:

"Getech's unparalleled subsurface databases and expertise combined with LIAG's knowledge in geophysical exploration enable us to take a more precise approach in identifying viable hydrogen resources, aligning well with our commitment to renewable energy research across Africa."

For more information on the project, visit https://www.leap-re.eu/hyafrica/.

