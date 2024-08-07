Getech Completes Cooling Water Evaluation Project for Major FMCG Company

Getech, a world-leading locator of subsurface resources, is pleased to announce the successful completion of a subsurface cooling water evaluation project for a global fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company.

LONDON, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The FMCG company's industrial complex currently consumes a very significant amounts of purchased water annually for cooling purposes. The project objective was to explore the possibility of sourcing this water through the company's own wells, with a view to reducing reliance on external water supplies and cutting operational costs. The project aligns closely with early feasibility studies for geothermal and water aquifers.

In the first phase, Getech conducted a thorough review of local, state and federal regulations to determine the permissibility of the proposed cooling water production and warm water disposal. Getech also evaluated the potential sources of groundwater, considering climatic, hydrologic, water quality and geological data. This phase confirmed that the project was both legally permissible and technically feasible.

Following the positive outcome of the first phase, Getech proceeded with the second phase, which involved conceptual well design, including alternative horizontal and vertical approaches, to meet the required volume of cooling water and effectively manage the disposal of warmed water.

The key deliverables from this project included comprehensive reports detailing regulatory requirements, expected water volume, well design specifications and cost estimates. These reports provided the FMCG company with critical insights into the feasibility of self-producing cooling water and managing its disposal. The project not only presents a potential to become more independent from external water suppliers, but it would also potentially enable the company to achieve 30% of its total water targets, in one single project.

Richard Bennett, CEO at Getech, commented:

"This project demonstrates our ability to adapt and extend our geoscience expertise to new applications. By combining our knowledge of subsurface geology with data analysis capabilities, we are helping our clients to reduce their operational costs and environmental impact."

