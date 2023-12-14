Getech Expands Services to Locating Sedimentary-Hosted Lithium

Getech, a world-leading locator of subsurface resources, has launched a solution to identify global sedimentary lithium deposits, a key resource for driving the energy transition. Using its Globe earth model as key input data, Getech's novel solution integrates additional structural interpretation, paleoclimate modelling and advanced geospatial analysis to predict resource locations.

LONDON, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Getech, a world-leading locator of subsurface resources, has launched a solution to identify global sedimentary lithium deposits, a key resource for driving the energy transition. Using its Globe earth model as key input data, Getech's novel solution integrates additional structural interpretation, paleoclimate modelling and advanced geospatial analysis to predict resource locations.

Lithium is forecast to experience a 40-fold demand increase by 2050, driven by its essential role in renewable energy storage and electric vehicles. Finding new resources of lithium is time critical as it takes five to ten years to develop and commission a mine. According to the IEA's latest critical minerals review, exploration spending for lithium increased by 90% in 2022, the highest growth rate among all energy transition minerals.

Sedimentary deposits account for approximately 8% of the known global lithium resources and are currently relatively under-explored. Getech's approach, leveraging insights from 40,000 layers of geologic data in Globe, identifies potential lithium sources and transport pathways, mapping favourable conditions for lithium accumulation across geological timescales.

With this new solution, Getech can assist metals & mining companies to quickly pinpoint lithium deposits, prioritise investments, de-risk exploration workflows and enhance operational efficiencies. The new service builds on Getech's 30 years of experience in locating subsurface resources. Leveraging the methodology used to successfully unravel the complexities of hydrocarbon deposits, the Company now unlocks the potential of metal exploration, meeting the growing demand for critical minerals.

Richard Bennett, CEO at Getech, commented:

"Our innovative approach opens new frontiers in lithium exploration, equipping clients with crucial insights to address the rapidly growing demand for this critical mineral. Leveraging our extensive database, enhanced by AI and machine learning, and geoscience expertise, we are now uniquely positioned to identify lithium in new search spaces, thereby powering the energy transition. This strategic expansion into critical minerals exploration is particularly timely, given the doubling of the energy transition minerals market to $320 billion over the past five years".

Getech has published 'A Global Approach for Determining the Favorability of Sedimentary Lithium Accumulation' blog on its website. Discover more: https://getech.com/blog/a-global-approach-for-determining-the-favorability-of-sedimentary-lithium-accumulation/.

