Getech heads into Orbit as Planet partner a leading provider of daily global satellite imagery and geospatial solutions

HOUSTON, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Getech, a world-leading locator of subsurface resources, is pleased to announce an agreement with Planet , a leading provider of daily global satellite imagery and geospatial solutions, to join its "Orbit" partner programme.

Becoming a Planet partner enables Getech to access Planet's wealth of earth observation data for use in data-led geoenergy exploration projects across sectors as diverse as mineral exploration, geothermal and transitional petroleum in order to locate and develop new sources of energy and minerals.

Getech plans to leverage the Planet data in several ways:

Applying Getech's advanced analytics to process and use satellite data and derivatives in the creation of innovative new solutions for locating energy and mineral resources.

To accelerate execution and/or reduce costs for clients looking to decarbonise their operations.

Chris Jepps, Getech COO commented:

"We are delighted to be joining the Orbit partner programme. Adding Planet's cutting-edge earth observation data to Getech's already considerable geoenergy databases and Globe – our 'digital-twin' of Earth's evolution through geologic time – allows us to extend our data-led analysis solutions for locating new low-carbon energy and critical mineral resources."

