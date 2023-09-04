Getech Releases Globe 2023 with New Capabilities for Resource Exploration

Getech, a world-leading locator of subsurface resources, has released a new version of its proprietary digital platform, Globe.

HOUSTON, Texas, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Getech, a world-leading locator of subsurface resources, has released a new version of its proprietary digital platform, Globe.

Globe models the last 400 million years of Earth's evolution into c. 40,000 layers of geological data that facilitate the exploration of subsurface resources, including critical minerals, natural hydrogen, petroleum, geothermal and carbon storage. Globe combines proprietary computational modelling and AI-led machine learning techniques with Getech's geoscientific expertise to deliver a unique Earth model that enables its customers to identify new resource exploration opportunities. The new release – Globe 2023 – includes powerful capabilities designed to address the modern challenges of resource discovery.

With Getech's commitment to continuous innovation and providing unparalleled AI and data-led exploration services and solutions, Globe 2023's content and functionality deliver even more value to its customers. This latest release introduces numerous features aimed at enhancing mineral location efforts – such as a new dynamic plate model, enhanced paleogeographies and extended palaeosurface geology coverage. These improvements are designed to deepen understanding of the ancient land surface and its composition, a crucial aspect in successful resource exploration.

The enhancements to the plate model in particular shed light on how tectonic movement has influenced the location of resources in the present day. In addition, Globe 2023 contains significant enhancements to its stratigraphic lexicon. This updated data, combined with its paleogeographic and palaeosurface geology reconstructions, offers exhaustive details about the composition of sedimentary basins, which is instrumental in locating resources such as petroleum, evaporative lithium and basin ores such as sedimentary copper.

In response to the increasing interest in naturally occurring hydrogen as an energy transition resource, Globe 2023's updated 2D gravity and magnetic models assist in identifying the depth and location of ultramafic bodies which can be the source rocks to such 'white hydrogen' occurrences. Meanwhile, Globe 2023's updated palaeosurface geology layers can assist in identifying potential carbon storage sites by better understanding the composition and quality of reservoirs. Chris Jepps, Getech COO commented:

"We continue to see strong demand for Globe from new customers and, through regular client engagement, we know how valuable this unique and detailed digital twin of the Earth is to its long-standing user-base of energy resource and mineral exploration companies.

At Getech, we recognise that the future is wholly dependent on a global transition towards energy from low-carbon sources. In Globe 2023 we are delighted to release a new version that reflects this evolving energy landscape, with new capabilities supportive of exploration across multiple energy sectors – including petroleum, minerals, metals, geothermal and energy storage."

Media Contact

Giancarlo Villani, Getech, 44 07874950060, [email protected], www.getech.com

SOURCE Getech