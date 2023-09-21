Getech Supports Asian Battery Minerals in Nickel Exploration in Mongolia

Getech, a world-leading locator of subsurface resources, has successfully finished an exploration project for Asian Battery Minerals, a participant in the 2023 BHP Xplor accelerator program, targeting potential nickel deposits in Mongolia.

LONDON, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Getech, a world-leading locator of subsurface resources, has successfully finished an exploration project for Asian Battery Minerals, a participant in the 2023 BHP Xplor accelerator program, targeting potential nickel deposits in Mongolia.

Getech was invited by BHP to the accelerator to offer its unique geoscience exploration solutions to the program's cohort. Asian Battery Minerals, targeting nickel in Mongolia, elected to contract with Getech.

Getech employed its pioneering methodologies, such as terrain and structural analysis, gravity and magnetics data analysis, to assist Asian Battery Minerals. The team provided an extensive report analysing the structural and paleotectonic elements in the exploration area of interest.

The project has been deemed successful by Asian Battery Minerals, as the results have the potential to significantly enhance its exploration strategy in Mongolia.

Richard Bennett, Executive Chairman of Getech, commented:

"While we are known to have extensive experience in mineral exploration for sedimentary basin ores, this project focused on 'hard rock' exploration. This challenge proved that our mineral systems analysis capabilities and data extend into deeper and older deposits such as magmatic nickel. Leveraging our proprietary data amassed over 30 years and our geological exploration expertise, complemented by AI-driven analytics, we can successfully locate potential new search spaces for a wide range of minerals."

Gan-Ochir Zunduisuren, Managing Director at Asian Battery Minerals, commented:

"We are delighted with the results of our partnership with Getech. Their in-depth analysis and innovative approaches have provided us with valuable insights for our nickel exploration in Mongolia."

The collaboration with Asian Battery Minerals showcases the versatility and adaptability of Getech's mineral exploration approach.

Background

The BHP Xplor program is a global accelerator initiative that supports innovative early-stage mineral exploration companies in finding the critical resources necessary for the energy transition. Over a period of six months, the program has aided seven selected companies in de-risking their geologic concepts and becoming investment-ready.

Nickel, with its unique properties, is the keystone for a wide array of clean energy technologies. It plays a pivotal role not only in geothermal technologies, batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage systems, but also in hydrogen, hydro, wind and concentrating solar power technologies. It is an essential component in nuclear energy technologies and carbon capture and storage. According to a report by McKinsey, the world could be facing a nickel shortage of 10-20% by the end of this decade. To combat this, exploration for nickel has become an imperative part of the energy transition. Getech is leveraging innovation and a data-led approach to address this pressing challenge.

