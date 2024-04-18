GetEnteredToWin.com Announces Corvette Winner in Nanticoke, PA

NANTICOKE, Pa., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In an exciting announcement, GetEnteredToWin.com, part of the Remarkabl group, has named Brandon Huntsinger from Nanticoke, PA, as the fortunate winner of a classic Corvette. Brandon entered the giveaway with his father in mind, aiming to fulfill a long-held dream by winning this iconic piece of American automotive history. The prize symbolizes not just a win in a contest but a heartfelt gift between father and son, underscoring GetEnteredToWin.com's mission to connect and create memorable experiences. CEO Justin Burnash of Remarkabl expressed his delight over Brandon's win, reflecting the company's dedication to bringing dreams to life through their giveaways. Remarkabl, a veteran-owned business known for its generous support of YouTube content creators, continues to encourage participation and excitement through their platform with promises of more thrilling giveaways to come. For further details, contact: Michael Ramalho GetEnteredToWin.com & Remarkabl.io Email: [email protected] Phone: 609-558-1071

GetEnteredToWin.com Announces Nanticoke, PA Winner of Corvette Giveaway

GetEnteredToWin.com, a leading online giveaway platform under the Remarkabl umbrella, is thrilled to announce Brandon Huntsinger of Nanticoke, PA as the lucky winner of our latest giveaway - a stunning low mileage1981 Corvette.

Brandon, a passionate car enthusiast, entered the giveaway with a heartfelt intention. While he adores classic cars and the thrill of the open road, his motivation transcends mere personal desire. Upon receiving the email reminder from GetEnteredToWin.com, Brandon immediately thought of his father. Seeing an opportunity to make a cherished dream come true for his dad, Brandon felt compelled to participate, believing that fortune might smile upon both him and his father.

"I entered the giveaway with my dad in mind," Brandon shared. "When I saw the chance to win this classic Corvette, I knew it was something my dad would absolutely love. I felt like luck was on our side, and winning this car feels like a dream come true for both of us."

The 1981 Corvette, an iconic symbol of American automotive history, will soon find its way into the loving care of Brandon's father, thanks to

Brandon's thoughtful gesture and GetEnteredToWin.com's commitment to making dreams a reality."We are thrilled to see Brandon's heartfelt intention rewarded with this incredible prize," said Justin Burnash, CEO of Remarkabl. "At GetEnteredToWin.com, we strive to make dreams come true for our participants, and Brandon's story perfectly exemplifies the spirit of generosity and love that drives our community."

The team at GetEnteredToWin.com extends heartfelt congratulations to Brandon Huntsinger and his father on their newfound treasure. We look forward to continuing to provide exciting opportunities for our participants and spreading joy one giveaway at a time.

About GetEnteredToWin.com and Remarkabl.

GetEnteredToWin.com is a Remarkabl company. Remarkabl is a veteran owned small business that provides approximately 50% of its profits to all of its YouTube partners, helping their channels and contributing to the growth of their YouTube platform.

For further details, contact:

Michael Ramalho

GetEnteredToWin.com & Remarkabl.io

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 609-558-1071

